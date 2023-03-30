Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational in a swimsuit as she enjoyed a vacation in Barbados.

The singer posed in a multicolored bikini that highlighted her gym-honed physique.

She had her hands behind her head in the first snap, which also captured the palm trees and picturesque beach of her vacation.

In the second snap, the former Pussycat Dolls star gazed at the beach with her legs crossed.

Nicole shared a stunning front selfie which showed that she accessorized the swimsuit with a gold necklace and matching bracelets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The other photos of the Instagram share included selfies and several sultry poses. In the caption, she wrote of Barbados, “Heaven on Earth.”

Nicole Scherzinger’s workout routine

Nicole is a big fan of the gym and often shares her progress with her social media fanbase.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Nicole opened up about how her exercise routine has evolved over the years.

“Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t,” she said.

She continued, “It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30 or 45-minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you.”

The beauty mixes up her workouts to avoid boredom and gets her best results with HIIT workouts. She prefers to combine running or other forms of cardio with weight training.

Nicole also revealed that she prioritizes sleep and prefers to work out in the morning. She exercises three times a week and uses coffee to boost her efforts.

As per her diet, Nicole cuts calories with intermittent fasting when she is not working out intensively.

She breaks her fast as lunch and enjoys foods such as eggs, gluten-free bread, and smoked salmon, per WH.

The beauty also keeps her snacks healthy with options such as raw almonds, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, salted popcorn, and dark chocolate.

For dinner, she mixes up her food but sticks to meat, protein, vegetables, and grain.

Nicole Scherzinger joins Pando Cruises

Nicole performed at a naming ceremony for the Arvia ship in partnership with Pando Cruise.

Her performance is available on the P&O Cruises YouTube channel. P&O Cruises is a British cruise line founded in 1977.

She also shared a clip gushing about the experience on the cruise and working to entertain the crowd.

Nicole also credited her hair and makeup team for her sensational look at the event.