Nicole Scherzinger offers rear view in bikini

Nicole Scherzinger is sending “cheeky” wishes as she flaunts her killer bikini body, with a focus on the rear. The Pussycat Dolls singer and reality judge remains a firm swimwear favorite with her army of Instagram followers, and the latest display was enough to rake in over 150,000 likes.

Posting ahead of the weekend, The Masked Singer judge shared two beach shots as she stripped down to her tiny two-piece, with a video of lapping waves and some positivity written in the sand also thrown in for good measure.

Nicole Scherzinger is a total peach in bikini

Nicole, 43, was sun’s out, buns out in her first snap, one placing her on a blissful sand beach and seemingly having the place to herself. The Hawaii native was photographed walking through very shallow waters while in a tiny, tan, thong bikini – the pop sensation here showcased her buns of steel as she enjoyed uninterrupted ocean horizons, with a caption appearing very fitting.

“Have a cheeky weekend everyone!” Nicole wrote, adding: “Wishing you…swipe right to find out.”

Anyone swiping saw the singer balancing on one leg while throwing her head back. Ushering in peace and tranquility as she highlighted her super-toned legs, the Buttons hitmaker then shared a message written in the sand, this via a boomerang.

“LOVE PEACE HAPPINESS,” it read. The video also brought in some action via seagulls in flight.

Nicole Scherzinger is always in the gym

The super-fit star, fresh from wishing boyfriend Thom Evans a happy 37th birthday, continues to have fans gawking at her toned figure. Nicole is a survivor of bulimia nervosa, now leading her best and healthiest life. In September 2021, she impressed fans with a bikini-clad bicycle workout, but it isn’t all show.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” she told Women’s Health, adding:

“When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Scherzinger also makes her sweat sessions a group affair. Proving the social workout isn’t just for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, the siren continued: “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things.”