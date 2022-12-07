Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational as she showed off her fabulous figure and impressive dance moves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger left fans hot under the collar when she slipped into a crop top and pleather pants for an impressive improv dance routine.

The 44-year-old is most certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure and wow-worthy fashion choices.

For nearly 20 years, the former Pussycat Doll has been strutting her stuff on stage – putting on sensational performances all over the globe.

And now, Nicole has made sure her Instagram followers were entertained, too, as she shared a clip of herself dancing on the social media site.

Taking to her Instagram yesterday (December 6), the Hawaiian beauty posed up a storm for her 5.4 million fans.

The stunner showed off her amazing moves in the video, in which she pulled off an impressive routine to Meghan Trainor’s viral hit Made You Look.

Nicole Scherzinger wows in black crop top and pleather pants

Slipping into a black crop top and matching pleather pants, Nicole was giving major rock chick vibes for her latest Insta upload.

The Masked Singer star looked truly sensational as she confidently broke out into the dance in the head-turning faux leather ensemble.

The black crop top hugged her chest perfectly and was fastened at the front by two straps, leaving plenty of skin on show.

Nicole’s pleather and shiny black pants showcased her killer curves too, sitting just above her taut tummy.

Her iconic dark tresses looked fresh out of the salon and were styled to the side with waves cascading down her shoulder.

Nicole tied the look together with a coating of red gloss on her famous pout, adding a pop of color to the black ensemble.

Nicole Scherzinger is not ‘as strict as you would think’ with her diet

Nicole has one of the most flawless, toned figures in all of showbiz land, so it’s no surprise that she puts a big focus on her health and fitness.

Speaking to People in 2020, the former X-Factor judge shared what she typically eats, revealing that she tends to start each day with cold-pressed green juice, agave, granola, banana, Greek yogurt, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

That’s not to say she doesn’t occasionally treat herself, though.

In 2019, Nicole opened up to Daily Mail Australia and revealed that she isn’t “as strict as you would think” with her diet and is a “firm believer of everything in moderation.”

The star also revealed to Women’s Health in 2019 that she loves pasta and pizza as well as “Mexican with lots of cheese.”

Nicole Scherzinger breaks a sweat in workout video

Nicole also likes to share her workout sessions on Instagram, and as you’d expect, she looks flawless even while breaking a sweat.

In the summer, the Don’t Chat hitmaker uploaded a video of her working out in the gym and included clips of her hitting multiple exercises.

Nicole looked sensational in a pair of colorful leggings, blue sneakers, and a blue sports bra with her hair tied back in a high bun.

“Hope everyone had a good Monday! Practice makes…improvement. 💪🏽 #mondaymotivation,” wrote Scherzinger in the caption of her post.