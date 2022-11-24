Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party in January 2020. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger looked ready to take on Thanksgiving as she strutted her stuff behind the scenes on The Masked Singer this week.

The Don’t Hold Your Breath singer wore a skintight leopard print latex dress, which clung to her curves and showed just how amazing her figure is.

The 44-year-old looked stunning as she twirled to reveal the dress was also backless.

She paired her feline look with black patent high heels with a pointed toe that added to her sexy look.

Nicole wore her dark hair long and loose in soft curls with a side parting.

She shared the video on TikTok with the caption, “Walking into Thanksgiving knowing I’m the cool aunt.”

Nicole Scherzinger does the Cuff It challenge in a star-studded elevator

Nicole loves participating in the latest TikTok challenges and often ropes her friends and co-stars into joining.

This week she took things one step further by completing the Cuff It challenge, where participants dance along to the Beyoncé song of the same name while swaying their hips in time with the music, with some famous faces joining her.

She was joined for the dance in an elevator with stars including Luke Evans, Beverley Knight, LeAnn Rimes, and Olly Murs.

The group was together to film an exclusive music show for BBC which will be shown in December in the UK.

Nicole captioned the fun video, “No one fights like Gaston, douses lights like Gaston…No one does the cuff it challenge like Gaston!” in reference to Luke Evans playing Gaston in the recent live-action adaptation of Beauty And The Beast.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoys tea time with Vahdam India

Nicole is an avid tea drinker, and recently she has teamed up with the luxury tea brand Vahdam India to release some limited-edition products.

The singer has curated a collection of six of her favorite tea flavors, with 10 teabags of each presented in a stylish gift box. She has also put her name on a sleek black insulated tumbler featuring her signature.

Nicole is quoted on the Vahdam website saying, “Self-care can come in many forms, including a warm cup of healing tea made with the most divine ingredients. Take some tea-time out for yourself today!”

These gifts would make the perfect Christmas present for any tea lover!