Like Kim Kardashian before her, brunette beauty Nicole Scherzinger is about to learn if blondes have more fun.

And while Kim made the change to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala, Nicole changed her hair to obtain the answer to an important question.

Do blondes really have more fun?

To figure out the answer to this age-old question, Nicole did a bit of method acting.

The Pussycat Dolls alum shared the results on her Instagram, where her commenters could like the post and weigh in on the question.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the answers to the question may have been mixed, Nicole received 71,000 likes and counting for the playful post.

Nicole Scherzinger learns if blondes have more fun

The video began with Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, in the iconic film, Legally Blonde. The soundbite was quite amusing, as it referenced being too blonde.

As Nicole struck a few poses seductively against a wall, the wind blew her hair, adding an extra wow factor. She posed with one hand in her freshly-blonde tresses and the other on her hip, working her angles.

Then, the clip went into slow motion, allowing viewers to truly soak in the hair change.

Nicole donned a white t-shirt with a short hem that ended above her waist. This stylistic choice allowed fans to see her taut abs, which she has worked hard to maintain. The shirt was semi-sheer, showing a white supportive top underneath the garment.

The PCD alum paired the white shirt with gray sweatpants, adding a casual yet trendy vibe to the video.

For Nicole’s makeup, she looked stunning. She donned smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, and a matte lip. Her skin was glowing and dewy as the timeless beauty continued to age like fine wine.

Nicole Scherzinger’s fitness and diet secrets

A likely reason for Nicole’s abs and glowing skin is her commitment to fitness.

Nicole has taken a healthy approach to fitness and dieting that includes moderation, which means no deprivation for Nicole.

Nicole told Women’s Health magazine about her philosophy of exercising.

She explained, “Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t.”

Nicole also provided some specifics, adding, “It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30 or 45 minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you.”

And it appears clear that her exercising habits are working for her.