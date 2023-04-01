Putting on a stunning display is nothing new for Nicole Scherzinger.

The Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker has enjoyed a career in entertainment for two decades and is still going strong.

Nicole glowed in a laid-back ensemble for her latest Instagram upload while sharing an inspirational quote.

“‘Don’t be afraid to fail big and dream big. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box.’ -Denzel Washington,” she wrote in her caption.

In the tags, Nicole credited her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos for her luscious locks.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger radiates beauty in new snaps

For her latest Instagram share, Nicole shared five new images that saw the Masked Singer panelist looking her stunning self.

Nicole wowed in a crop top that was sheer at the back. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and featured short sleeves.

The singer teamed the ensemble with matching bottoms while rocking short nails with no polish.

Nicole styled her long brunette hair in waves and with a middle part.

She appeared to be going for a minimal look for her makeup, wearing a glossy lip and eyeliner.

Within all the pics, Nicole posed in front of a plain white wall and was captured from the thighs up.

In the first slide, she gazed over her shoulder and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk. Looking gorgeous with the wind in her hair, Nicole proved she is a natural beauty.

For the fourth pic, she positioned her body towards the camera and stared in front with a fierce pout. Nicole rested her left hand on the side of her body and let her locks rest in front of her face.

She sported a similar stance in the final snap but rested both arms beside her.

Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘simple’ beauty regime

Regarding her beauty routine, Nicole insists that hers is pretty “simple” compared to others.

“I think the biggest thing for me is what I do before, and that’s lots of water. Whether it’s exercise, sweating, getting in my sauna, or doing a cold plunge or a cold shower, that’s a big part of a beauty routine,” she told mbg lifestyle in January 2023.

“Combining the hot and the cold—I love that aspect. I think I always look my best after a workout or a sweat. I just do,” Nicole continued.

If there were to be any face masks she would recommend, it would be 111 Skin, particularly the one in rose gold, which retails at $32.