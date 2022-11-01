Nicole Scherzinger in sheer skirt for Dia de los Muertos

Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible in a close-up selfie. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a new sheer dress.

She wore the look as an early celebration for Día de los Muertos, meaning Day of the Dead.

The singer wore a black maxi dress with sheer cutouts, revealing her toned legs underneath.

She paired it with an impressive makeup look popular during the holiday.

The Pussycat Doll accessorized the look with red and pink roses in her hair, large dangling earrings, and a layered thin necklace.

From her bikini looks to wearing bold dresses, Nicole has shown that she is a fashionista.

Nicole Scherzinger shows off her home

A few days ago, Nicole shocked her fans when she appeared on the newest episode of MTV Cribs. She showed inside her luxury Los Angeles home for Season 19 of the show and did so in style.

She wore a black and gold kimono robe with a grey crop top underneath. Her bottoms were mid-rise pants with gold patterned detailing that matched the robe.

The singer complemented the outfit with gold rings and large hoop earrings while wearing her hair down.

Her dewy makeup look was done by celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who has also worked with Gwen Stefani and Mindy Kaling.

She also shared a few photos with her friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey. He posed with her in an all-off-white look with a grey fedora.

Nicole Scherzinger’s new partnership

Recently, Nicole announced that she was becoming a Style Ambassador for the popular hair product brand Hot Tools.

The singer opened up about their new partnership and shared nothing but positive words for the hair company.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said, “It just makes perfect sense. I have a ton of hair and with Hot Tools, I get to style it and be creative. It’s such a natural, beautiful partnership because they promote innovation, not only with the tools they’re creating, but with the styling that they want people to be able to do and to be able to really express themselves through their hair. That’s my motto! I express myself through music, I express myself through my glam.”

Nicole agreed to a one-year partnership with the brand, which is expected to end early next year. She constantly shares videos of herself using their products on the company’s Instagram page to promote the collaboration. It has not been announced whether or not she will stay with the company longer.