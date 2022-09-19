Nicole Scherzinger in black thong bikini for ‘Sun-day Bun-day’

Nicole Scherzinger sent temperatures soaring in a black thong bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger knows she looks good in a bikini and shows off her toned physique every chance she gets.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer posed up a storm as she enjoyed what appeared to be another vacation for her this summer.

Prancing around the beach in Portugal, Nicole stood in front of what looked like the surface of Mars with a few green trees thrown in. She was clearly feeling herself as she showed off multiple angles for the camera, giving her followers a view they surely won’t forget.

Nicole turned up the heat at the holiday destination as she wore a black string bikini, almost busting out the top as it barely held everything in. The bottoms featured a thong, showing off her gym-honed curves.

The series of photos started out with the confident former X-Factor judge lifting up a leg and arching her back as she made a kissing face. She wore a pair of black sunglasses and went for a daring makeup look in the form of bright red lipstick.

The second photo showed Nicole standing in front of clear blue water and white sand, making her location look even more enviable. She walked toward the water and looked over her shoulder, sliding her sunglasses down her nose in a flirty gesture.

She later shared photos in various poses, with her arms over her head or shaking her hips, looking as if she was dancing on the beach under the golden sun.

The last photo was a selfie shot by the Hawaiian native, in which she once again let her sunglasses slide down her nose, and made a kissing face at the camera.

The black thong gave Nicole a great idea for a caption. She wrote, “Sun-day ☀️ Bun-day 🍑 Fun-day 😘.”

The shots received over 200k likes, including from former Miss Universe and influencer, Olivia Culpo.

Nicole has been traveling all over the world this summer

The singer has been jetting around the world this summer, posting many of the shots to her Instagram. Nicole has been in London, Austria, Portugal (once before), Greece, Spain, Ibiza, Mexico, and Hawaii all within a few months.

Despite all the travel, it appeared to be for various occasions such as vacations, weddings, and seeing friends. Nicole did make time to visit a wellness resort in Austria after such a busy period, enjoying some time on the lake to go paddle boarding or surfing.

She visited the VIVAMAYR International wellness resort, situated above a clear blue lake. She posted a video of herself running on the treadmill, drinking infused water, and eating healthy food as she kicked back and took a moment for herself.