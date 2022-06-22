Nicole Scherzinger in bikini gets covered in mud

Nicole Scherzinger by oceans. Pic credit:@nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is maxing out on the wellness as she covers her body in healing dark mud while bikini-clad.

The 43-year-old singer and reality judge has been sharing snaps from her Ibiza, Spain vacation to her Instagram this week, and one gallery brought an unusual finish.

Nicole Scherzinger gets muddy in skimpy bikini

Opening with a busty selfie while outdoors, The Pussycat Dolls singer flaunted her cleavage while hiding the color of her swimwear – it was obvious why as fans saw the Hawaii native covered in mud.

Nicole had rubbed the mud all over her face, chest, legs, and arms, with further photos bringing in her bombshell figure as she posed calf-deep in still waters and threw her arms up for a peaceful pose.

Feeding her skin and her soul, Nicole stunned with a natural vibe throughout her slides, then posed with designer Julian Macdonald.

“Gettin’ down and dirty,” Nicole told her 5 million+ followers.

Nicole has been enjoying the perks of Ibiza, a hotspot for celebrities. Singer Sharkia, comedian Amy Schumer, and supermodel Naomi Campbell have all been spotted there. Model Demi Rose has even ditched her U.K. base to live there.

Earlier this year, Nicole flew to London to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, tagging herself at London’s Buckingham Palace and with a very famous face. All smiles as she took a selfie with singer Ed Sheeran, she wrote: “A week later and I’m still reflecting on such an amazing, inspirational day celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – honoured to have shared the moment with some incredible people 🙌🏼❤️.”

Nicole Scherzinger shares wellness tips for skin and self-acceptance

Nicole is an eating disorder survivor who has learned to embrace life and health.

“Love and accept yourself. Get lots of sleep – sleep really makes such a huge difference. Drink lots of water. Don’t deprive yourself of anything because eventually you’ll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation,” The Masked Singer judge told Women’s Health of her wellness philosophies. Scherzinger is also a huge lover of coconut products, something she regularly shouts out as she honors her Hawaii roots. The star is also a workout queen and is often spotted sweating it out with rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans.

Nicole’s post today racked up over 70,000 likes in under seven hours. The singer is followed by stars including socialite Paris Hilton and sitcom star Sofia Vergara.