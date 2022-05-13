Nicole Scherzinger in bikini enjoys jacuzzi dance

Nicole Scherzinger poses amid oceans. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying her jacuzzi “dance break” while bikini-clad and with a special someone. The Masked Singer judge and pop star has been packing on the swimwear action on Instagram this month, with one post seeing her ditch the solo act and bring in boyfriend Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer is currently on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, where glam hotel scenes have been turning heads, as has Nicole doing the splits in a thong bikini from a pool.

Nicole Scherzinger stuns in bikini for fun jacuzzi dance

Keeping her cardio game strong, Nicole was filmed with Thom and calf-deep in a hot tub.

Joking around as she wore a pale purple and strapless bikini, the singer twinned with her hunky beau as they went goofy with a dance from the jacuzzi, but the caption suggested the view was what fans should be focusing on.

The camera also took in stunning ocean panoramas at sunset, with Nicole writing:

“This view deserves a jacuzzi break.”

Nicole has been dating rugby player Thom since 2019, with talk now centering over the couple possibly wanting to welcome a child.

“Thom told pals he’s been taking supplements to boost fertility. Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies,” a source told The Sun.

The insider added: “No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months. Thom currently lives with his brother and a housemate in London which hardly makes for a romantic love nest. They are looking to buy a house together once lockdown is over.” Nicole and Thom tend to split their time between London and L.A., also making frequent visits to Nicole’s Hawaii birthplace.

Nicole Scherzinger thanks God for the love in her life

Fans were already getting “for life” vibes back in 2020, when Nicole updated hugging Thom from a beachy location, thanking God on her birthday and saying: “Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time. Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world. Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you’ve shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful.”

“It’s so important to take time to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are, now more so than ever. Hold on, don’t lose faith. God is good,” she added.