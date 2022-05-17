Nicole Scherzinger in bikini enjoys hotel elevator

Nicole Scherzinger close up. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her insane bikini body from a luxurious hotel elevator. The Pussycat Dolls singer has been upping the glam and the swimwear action on her Instagram this month, sharing enviable shots from her Cancun, Mexico vacation, where she absolutely didn’t opt for an Airbnb.

The Buttons hitmaker sizzled in an edgy photo shared last week, one seeing her going futuristic and gushing over her hotel.

Nicole Scherzinger got elevator moves in bikini

Giving rapper will.i.am a run for his money on the neon lights and future punk vibes; Nicole showed off her toned figure as she modeled a ruched, bandeau-style, and hot pink bikini. The busty two-piece, which boasted a neon colorway, also came high-waisted, although Nicole had covered up a little via a patterned miniskirt.

Posing with a pouty kiss-face while backed by bright spotlights, the singer highlighted her shredded figure and cleavage in her pool-ready look, with pink lighting from the elevator also glowing around her skin.

Scherzinger completed her outfit via tinted shades and a bun hairdo, posing with both hands to her head.

“And this is just the elevator,” the star wrote, tagging hotel chain Breathless Resorts & Spas.

Fans have left Nicole over 72,000 likes. The post came shortly after Nicole shared sun-drenched shots of herself in the same bikini and by a stone wall, here tagging herself at the Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa as she wrote: “Pretty in pink & Paradise.” The Masked Singer judge even went as far as to deliver a perfect side split from her hotel pool and wearing a tiny thong bikini during her break. Clearly, Scherzinger has a knack for making headlines.

Fans continue to eye up Nicole’s killer workout body this as she inches towards her mid-forties. The 43-year-old has told Glamour: “I fluctuate like everyone else does, but I do everything in moderation. When I’m really watching my weight, I try not to eat late at night. Running keeps my metabolism going, as well as spinning and yoga.” Nicole is also hugely into group workouts and hikes, plus Pilates, yoga, and SoulCycle.

Nicole Scherzinger makes a mean chicken dish

As to her signature dish, it isn’t a smoothie or oatmeal bowl. “I cook a family dish called Oyster Chicken, I love that! It’s a really light Asian dish. It’s pretty much sautéed oyster chicken with lots of sauce and tons of vegetables thrown into a pot. I make Japanese rice to go with it. It’s really tasty and healthy for you,” Nicole revealed.