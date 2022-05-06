Nicole Scherzinger impresses with bikini splits

Nicole Scherzinger poses amid oceans. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her gymnast-level flexibility by doing the side splits in a thong bikini. The Masked Singer judge is currently enjoying a luxurious vacation in Mexico, and it looks like she’s making use of the hotel pool.

Opting out a poolside sunbathe, the Pussycat Dolls singer wowed as she shared a flexible Instagram shot ahead of the weekend, posing in a barely-there string bikini and celebrating life her way.

Nicole Scherzinger wows with bikini splits in hotel pool

Shot from behind, Nicole delivered her flexible move at the edge of a pool overlooking blue ocean waters. The 43-year-old wowed with her legs spread wide out, also highlighting her toned arms as she threw one up and held a beverage.

The Hawaii native opted for a tie-dye bikini, also shot with her hair wet and around her shoulders. The pop star, who is working on new music at the moment, also made her post a Cinco de Mayo one, writing:

“Happy Cinco de Mayo from Mexico MX. This view got me doing the splits.”

Fans have left over 100,000 likes.

Nicole, who has made pandemic headlines for jokingly mopping her floors while in the splits for quarantine action, has been busy appreciating nature wherever she goes. Hawaii visits are frequent for the star, with 2022 also seeing her hit up Joshua Tree, CA. She used the trip to mark Earth Day 2022 on Instagram, writing: “First time to Joshua Tree, as a cancer I’m drawn to the water but I’m so ready for this desert magic 🌵🏜 Happy Earth Day everyone.”

Nicole Scherzinger breaks down her workout secrets

As to how Nicole keeps in shape, she’s dished. “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things,” she told Women’s Health, adding: “We’ll go hiking one day and then we’ll try a sculpting hot yoga class, then we’ll do a cardio. We just motivate each other.” Offering more in-depth detail, the Buttons hitmaker continued:

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches. When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”