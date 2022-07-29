Nicole Scherzinger goes topless under suit jacket for night out

Nicole Scherzinger ditches her top for a public outing in Los Angeles. ic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger put on a busty display at a Hollywood hotspot while she allowed photographers to catch a glimpse of her summer body. The fashionable singer rocked an outfit that could double as expensive pajamas in head-to-toe silk.

Nicole wore a silk double-breasted blouse with a matching undergarment poking out from the ensemble.

Nicole was in front of West Hollywood spot Craig’s, a famous eatery amongst the Kardashian-Jenner clan and a popular place to be photographed.

Most restaurants say, “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” but Craig’s made an exception for the famous talent show judge.

Nicole’s signature dark hair was sleek and straight in a center part as it cascaded down her back.

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman rocked noticeably long lashes and peach lipgloss over her plump pout.

Nicole Scherzinger impresses with her barely-there ensemble

Nicole looked comfortable and stylish in a chic Chevron pattern pantsuit without a discernible top. The bikini top flaunted Nicole’s considerable assets as she posed in the spot to see and be seen.

She rocked a matching bikini top underneath the pantsuit as the tan pattern complemented her bronzed skin. Nicole wore soft glam make-up and tempered hoop earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole Scherzinger in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Gio/Backgrid

Nicole adjusted her silk sleeve, revealing long acrylic nails in light pink.

The show girl offered a smile to the photographer as she has never been shy in front of the camera.

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her birthday in a bikini

Nicole celebrated her birthday last month and shared photos of the festivities on social media.

The Hawaiian-born singer chose Greece as the location for her 44th birthday party and she commemorated the moment with her longtime boyfriend, Thom Evans.

Thom and Nicole descended on the island of Mykonos, where it was all sunsets and fun for the couple. Nicole documented her travels and took time to center herself with some yoga while maintaining her fit figure.

Thom and Nicole met on X Factor: Celebrity, where Nicole was a judge, and Thom was a contestant. Thom appeared on the talent show in October 2019 and locked eyes with the beautiful judge.

The lovers have been together ever since, and appeared on a red carpet together in January 2020. Although they maintain a relatively low-profile, Thom appears on Nicole’s social media page, and is by her side for important dates, like her birthday.

As October approaches, so does the third anniversary of their first meeting.