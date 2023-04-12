Ever since the show first launched, entertainer Nicole Scherzinger has been a panelist on Fox’s hugely successful The Masked Singer.

Debuting on the network in 2019, the show is currently on its 9th season and has already unmasked some megastars including Dick Van Dyke, Michael Bolton, and George Wendt.

For the latest taping, Nicole embraced a futuristic look and shared a number of snapshots on her Instagram page.

“To the moon and beyond! 🚀🪐🌌 It’s Space Night on @maskedsingerfox,” she wrote in her caption.

Nicole also credited her hairstylist Justine Marjan, makeup artist Etienne Ortega, and fashion stylist Jessica Paster for helping her achieve the glam look.

In the span of two hours, her upload racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger is the ultimate space girl in silver attire

In an IG share consisting of seven bits of content, Nicole stunned in a PVC silver dress with no straps.

The item of clothing featured a glittery effect all over and was cut out across the front. Falling above the knee area, the garment had bows going down the left side that was embroidered in sparkly gems.

Keeping with the theme of silver, the Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker rocked rings and dangling earrings in the same color as well as her long, pointy acrylic nails.

Nicole completed her look with heels and shades with sheer lenses. For her makeup, she opted for glittery gold eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and mascara.

Nicole styled her dark wavy locks down and slicked off her face.

In the first slide, the Pussycat Dolls star shared an artistic edit that saw her duplicated. Gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, Nicole tilted her head up while resting her locks behind her shoulders.

In the third frame, she placed both hands on her hips while staring to her left.

For the final slide, Nicole was captured on video, showing off her look from various angles.

Nicole Scherzinger likes to switch up her fitness regime

Those that follow Nicole closely will already be aware that she loves keeping fit.

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, she explained that she loves to switch up her fitness activities from time to time as she admits to getting bored.

“I really love everything from jogging to dance cardio to hot yoga, hot Pilates, boxing — whatever does the trick,” Nicole said.

Being the busy bee that she is, Nicole also makes sure to work out even when traveling overseas.

“I’ll just get on the treadmill and put on my music and zone out. And I do it mostly for my frame of mind more than anything,” she continued.