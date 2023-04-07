Another day, another Nicole Scherzinger slay.

The powerhouse entertainer, who is currently a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer, is getting in the spring spirit and looking fabulous while doing so.

For her latest Instagram upload, she wowed in a series of colorful new snaps.

“Spring has arrived ☀️🌸🌿,” the Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker captioned her post.

“swipe to see me turn into a butterfly 🦋,” Nicole continued, crediting designer Camilla for her eye-catching outfit.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger looked like a ray of sunshine

In an IG share consisting of three images, Nicole was glowing in a multicolored floral bikini top with thin straps. She teamed the ensemble with a matching loose-fitted cover-up and pants.

The 44-year-old accessorized herself with numerous gold chain necklaces, dangling earrings of the same color, and chunky rings.

Nicole opted for large shades with sheer frames while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

For her makeup, she rocked a coat of lipstick and wore her long luscious brunette hair down in waves.

In the first slide, Nicole was captured from the thighs up in front of an exotic backdrop that consisted of trees and leaves. While resting her cover-up off of her right shoulder, she held her right wrist and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

For the following frame, Nicole posed in full profile with her head tilted back, showing off her flawless sharp jawline. With one hand raised to her head, she went into full diva mode by placing the other on her hip.

Embracing her stunning surroundings, Nicole leaned back and let her attire blow in the wind.

Nicole Scherzinger reveals her beauty routine

If you’ve been wondering how Nicole maintains having flawless skin, you’re in luck, as the Pussycat Dolls star revealed it all to Huffington Post in 2016.

“Every day I cleanse, tone and moisturize,” she said about her regime, adding, “Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is my current moisturizer – I am loving everything she does right now.”

Online, the Magic Cream retails for around $60.

Nicole confesses that she also loves a facial, massage, or exercise class as she believes indulging in those moments help her to glow inside and out.

As for what products she had in her makeup bag, she explained it was all about the Charlotte Tilbury or Tom Ford foundations.

“I think a bold lip is the perfect trick when you’ve just got off a long flight and just want to pull on a hat and sunnies but there’s a chance paparazzi might be waiting!” Nicole added.