Nicole Scherzinger is busy jetting all over the world.

In addition to serving as a panelist on The Masked Singer, she has found the time to perform overseas in Australia.

The Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker recently appeared at Sydney World Pride and went all-out with her fashion.

For her latest Instagram upload, Nicole documented her time down under, and it definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

“Some more from @sydneyworldpride 🏳️‍🌈 swipe for a special performance from @te11 🙈,” she captioned her post.

In the span of two days, Nicole’s upload racked up more than 99,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger put on a dazzling display for Sydney World Pride.

For her IG post consisting of nine bits of content, Nicole wowed in a multicolored patterned bodysuit that featured jewels all over. The item was cut out at the front and had long sleeves.

Nicole teamed the ensemble with lace-up heels and opted for sparkly eye makeup to match her look.

She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish while wearing her long, dark luscious locks down in waves.

The IG post’s first slide captured Nicole from head to toe on stage. Holding her microphone beside her, the former X Factor judge reached her left hand high above and gazed up.

In the third frame, Nicole was snapped mid-performance while being lifted by two topless male dancers.

For the fifth offering, she appeared to be having the time of her life as she was pictured shooting a water gun with a radiant smile.

In the following slide, Nicole shared a video clip of her singing the Pussycat Dolls’ signature hit Don’t Cha while her boyfriend, former rugby player Thom Evans, joined her.

She credited Cain Cooper and Gabrielle Clement in her caption for capturing the images. Nicole also tagged designer Camilla for her eye-catching jumpsuit.

Nicole Scherzinger was the face of Perfectil

Nicole has signed many endorsement deals over the years. However, one of her most recent was for Perfectil’s vitamin product.

“My beauty secret is out! Ever since I started to take Vitabiotics Perfectil, I feel like my skin and hair are more radiant than ever!” she wrote on Instagram after being announced as the face of the brand.

The following year, she appeared in a commercial for the product where she looked incredibly glam.

When asked by Huffington Post about how she maintains a daily glow, she told the outlet that she takes her “Perfectil tablets every day, which provide all of your nutrients plus the added beauty boost for hair, skin and nails,” as well revealing that she uses their collagen drinks.