Nicole Scherzinger goes buns out for mid-air split in tight spandex

Nicole Scherzinger keeps in incredible shape and showed off how she manages that as she did some acrobatic exercises on Wednesday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer displayed her yoga credentials as she pulled off an upside-down pose that many would have a hard time doing.

Nicole stood in a gym as she put one foot against the wall, spun around, and knelt down to put her hands on the floor.

She pushed herself up into a handstand and did a split mid-air, even bending her front leg forward in what looked like a seriously uncomfortable pose.

The Don’t Cha singer wore purple and white tie-dyed spandex leggings that left little to the imagination, with her toned buns clearly visible underneath.

Nicole paired the leggings with a light pink crop top that she practically spilled out of, as it was very low-cut and emphasized her chest.

She pulled her hair back in a tight bun and wore workout sneakers and a pair of wireless headphones.

The video received over 83k likes, and she captioned it, “Sometimes you need to stretch yourself to the limit. This was a fun one to try! 🤸🏽‍♀️.”

Nicole Scherzinger took vacation at a retreat in Austria where she went surfing

The former X Factor judge has been enjoying a vacation at the VIVAMAYR medical health resort and wellness retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria.

While Nicole is technically on a break, she has been enjoying a ton of fitness, even going surfing in clear blue water.

She donned a life jacket with light blue bikini bottoms and wet hair as she surfed along, showing off her toned legs and incredible balance.

She captioned a video of her surfing session, “It’s a new week y’all. Let’s ride them waves like we own ’em! 🏄🏻‍♀️.”

Just a day before, she showed herself running on a treadmill barefoot in front of a stunning view of clear blue water and mountains.

Of course, she still found some downtime, showing herself getting a facial, drinking water with scrumptious fruit and what looked like yogurt with fresh fruit and strawberry sauce on top.

Nicole Scherzinger is a big fan of Soul Cycle and hot yoga for staying in shape

Nicole takes great effort to stay in shape, telling Women’s Health magazine that she’s a big fan of Soul Cycle, hot yoga, and hiking. She also trains in the gym, running on the treadmill and doing simple things like squats and sit-ups.

She told the publication that exercising with friends is super motivating, saying, “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things.

As for her diet? Nicole keeps it pretty simple with eggs or porridge for breakfast, soup or sushi for lunch, and pasta or rice or meat and vegetables for dinner.