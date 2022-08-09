Nicole Scherzinger gives eye-popping view in plunging sports bra as she works up a sweat

Nicole Scherzinger worked up a sweat, almsot spilling out of her sports bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nicole Scherzinger worked up a sweat on Tuesday as she practiced some difficult exercises at the gym.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer engaged in a crazy difficult workout that included lifting free weights, doing step-ups on the bench, and hitting toe touches in the downward dog position.

Nicole wore an extremely low-cut purple sports bra that barely contained her chest as she spilled out of it. The back was just a tiny string, revealing her toned muscles.

She paired the sports bra with tight, patterned leggings and sneakers, and threw her hair up into a bun.

She captioned the Instagram video, “Hope everyone had a good Monday! Practice makes…improvement. 💪🏽 #mondaymotivation,” and it received over 99k likes.

The look was a far cry from glamour shots the singer posted just the day before, in which she had a full face of makeup and her hair was half up. She captioned the shot, “No days off…happy Sunday y’all 🤍.”

Nicole Scherzinger recently returned from a wellness retreat in Austria

The Buttons singer recently returned from a wellness retreat at the Viva Mayr luxury medical health resort & holistic wellness retreat in Maria Worth, Austria.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a number of pictures from the trip in which she donned a bikini for a majority of them.

Just last week, Nicole sat on a surfboard on the lake in a string bikini soaking up the sun with a relaxed look on her face. She captioned the shot with a quote, writing, “Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen”- Coco Chanel 💛.”

She also posted multiple clips of herself surfing, with her wet hair down and bright blue bikini bottoms under a life vest.

Nicole smiled big as she showed off her balance, captioning the clip, “To stay on course, sometimes you have to make waves 🌊.”

Nicole keeps her workouts varied so she doesn’t get bored

The former X Factor judge works hard to keep her figure toned, telling Women’s Health magazine that she likes to vary up her workout so as not to get bored.

When she’s in L.A., the singer said she loves Soul Cycle, hot yoga, and hiking, and while in London she likes to do the Viking Method.

While switching up workouts is great, it also takes a workout partner or a friend to keep you motivated — something Nicole relies on. She said, “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things.”

As for breakfast, she starts the day with a pretty protein-heavy meal, telling the magazine, “For breakfast I love eggs and toast and smoked salmon or bacon, or porridge.”