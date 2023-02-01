Nicole Scherzinger has an intense fitness regime and follows a strict, healthy diet, so it’s not surprising she would want to show off the results of all that hard work.

While the former Pussycat Dolls singer frequently shows up in a bikini for her staggering 5.6 million Instagram followers, she gave off a different vibe for her most recent shot.

Nicole wore a bright white bikini with a large tie in the middle and a halter neck paired with a matching pair of simple white bottoms.

She looked as if she was having some fun as she did a little shimmy and danced around in her bathroom while puckering up for the camera, doing some stretches with her arms above her head, and lifting up her leg to show off the results of her latest workout routine.

She pulled her dark hair up into a low bun and parted it in the middle while leaving her face makeup free for the adorable video clip.

Nicole used her #manaMonday hashtag, which she frequently shares on her page, accompanied by inspirational quotes, yoga poses, and hiking videos.

She captioned the clip, “A little progress each day, adds up to big results. Happy #manaMonday 🤍 @mana_movement.”

Nicole Scherzinger posts motivation under the #manaMonday hashtag

She shared a second post in which she appeared in three photos, having taken her hair down while it was wet. She looked at the camera as she took a selfie with flattering sunlight hitting her face and showing off her stunningly perfect complexion.

In the caption, she once again added a little motivation to her follower’s days, writing, “Let discipline carry you when motivation won’t. 🤍💪🏽,” and proceeded to give them the following tips: Beast mode work out ☑️ Below 3 degree celsius ice bath ☑️Sauna stretch it out ☑️.”

In her first #manaMonday of 2023, Nicole shared a video clip depicting herself looking incredibly happy as she hiked at sunrise on the mountains of Hawaii, skipped towards the camera in a leopard print bathing suit, and did yoga.

Nicole has been enjoying some incredible views this year as she showed several clips from the very top of Hawaii looking healthier than ever.

Nicole revealed the secrets to her killer bikini body

In December, Nicole broke down her diet and fitness regime for Women’s Health magazine, revealing her day includes healthy foods like cherry tomatoes but a few cheat snacks like Hot Cheetos.

She sticks to mostly water and tea for breakfast while doing intermittent fasting and will then have her favorite breakfast foods for lunch. Those include eggs, gluten-free bread, and smoked salmon or ham.

Her dinners are pretty simple, consisting of protein, grain, and veggies.

As for her workouts? She claims to adhere to her motto of “Consistently try new things.”

She told the magazine, “I love doing everything from SoulCycle spinning and climbing to boxing and dance cardio. It’s really good to always keep your body guessing and to always switch it up.”