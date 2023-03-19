Nicole Scherzinger is jet-setting around the world right now and living her best life.

Last week, the Your Love hitmaker was in Sydney, Australia, performing at Sydney World Pride.

It seems Nicole is still in Australia, as her latest Instagram upload documented her time at Hamilton Island with her friends.

“Hamilton Island, you are divine! Amazing exploring 🇦🇺 with beautiful friends. Love to my soul sister @camillawithlove 🌊☀️🤍 #hamiltonisland #whitsundays,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of 13 hours, Nicole’s post racked up more than 67,000 likes and 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Within her snaps, she donned a colorful number that looked beautiful on the Masked Singer panelist.

Nicole Scherzinger embraced Hamilton Island in style

In an IG post consisting of 10 bits of content, Nicole stunned in a blue bikini top that featured a multicolored pattern all over. She wrapped herself up in a matching cover-up and completed her attire with a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Nicole accessorized herself with sheer shades, numerous gold chains, earrings, and rings while wearing open-toe flat shoes.

She wore her long, wavy dark hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

In the first slide, Nicole was captured standing in the middle of a bridge above the sea, surrounded by a bright blue cloudy sky.

She posed side-on and held her left arm out beside her. Nicole gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile and had been caught in great lighting.

In the fourth frame, she stood on top of a large rock with both her arms resting beside her with the stunning view of Hamilton Island in the background.

For the eighth frame, Nicole leaned against a thin wired rope and gazed to her right with a radiant smile while crossing her legs over.

In the following image, she was photographed in a group photo where she and her boyfriend, former rugby player Thom Evans, stood on each of the ends.

Nicole Scherzinger endorsed her own manicure line

In 2011, Nicole teamed up with Broadway Nails to release her own manicure line with the brand.

“imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the ultimate accessory to complete any look, with a variety of colors and patterns to choose from, there are endless options,” Nicole said in a statement (via PR Newswire).

In the television commercial, she can be seen rocking the press on nails in a variety of colors while wowing in a black bodysuit with knee-high boots. In the background played her single Poison.

Nicole’s imPRESS nails can be found on eBay for as cheap as $4.75.