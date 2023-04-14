Nicole Scherzinger does her ‘pretty girl’ walk into the weekend

If there is anyone who knows how to slay, it’s Nicole Scherzinger.

The entertainer does it all. She sings, acts, designs, and remains a regular face on television.

Currently, Nicole is a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and fellow singer Robin Thicke.

And while she serves look after look each week on the show, Nicole also finds time to show off her other outfits on Instagram.

For her latest upload, she shared a video that documented a few ensembles as she strutted her stuff.

“Walking into the weekend like… 👠💋🎶,” Nicole wrote in her caption.

In just one hour, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger struts in a number of silky ensembles

For the new IG share, Nicole posted a video of herself wearing different silky outfits while walking outside.

The Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker had all eyes on her as she was captured walking in slow motion to Big Boss Vette’s Pretty Girls Walk.

For the first look, Nicole donned a silky dress that featured a multicolored floral pattern all over and loose-fitted long sleeves. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and fell past her knees.

She accessorized with a large gold necklace, rings, bracelets, and hoop earrings while opting for large shades with semi-sheer frames.

Nicole styled her long dark wavy locks down with a middle part.

For the second ensemble, Nicole sported another silky dress in bright pink while the third was another multicolored number.

The Pussycat Dolls star was also captured wearing an elegant strapless white dress before finishing off with her strolling onto the beach in a bikini set.

Nicole gazed directly at the camera with a smirk and a wink, oozing major confidence.

Nicole Scherzinger shares her gym routine

For someone who is constantly on the go and always working, Nicole sure knows how to take care of herself.

In a 2017 interview with Emtalks, she was asked to offer her well-being tips, to which she responded, “Lots of meditation and prayer.”

As for her gym routine, Nicole stated she chooses to “work out hard before shoots but mainly for my frame of mind. Working out puts you in a natural high.”

“It gives me a positive head space, more zest for life and helps me feel better about myself and that’s where the ultimate beauty comes from,” she continued, adding, “Jogging and hot yoga are my favorites.”

Nicole also noted that if she had to pick her favorite beauty products, she would choose coconut oil and eyeliner.