Nicole Scherzinger dives into Fourth of July in bikini

Nicole Scherzinger showed off in a bikini for the Fourth of July despite being on vacation in Mykonos. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger proved that just because she was away from the U.S. on vacation doesn’t mean she couldn’t get into the holiday spirit.

The former Pussycat Dolls member looked absolutely stunning in a blue bikini with a golden tan while enjoying a relaxing vacation in Greece.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoyed a dip in the pool while wearing a blue bikini

Nicole’s bikini was shiny and blue with a halter-neck and a cut-out in the middle showing off her ample chest. She raised her arms to the sky and expertly dived into the pool overlooking a gorgeous Greek landscape.

The beauty looked as if she had the whole pool to herself as she swam about in the crystal blue water.

She shared the video to Instagram with the caption, “Diving into 4th of July, Mykonos style.” The video received over 52k likes, most likely from some of her 5.3 million followers who watched on green with envy.

Nicole Scherzinger has been enjoying the pool almost every day, posting multiple shots to her Instagram, posed on the edge.

Nicole recently posed on the edge of the pool in front of a sunset

Just two days ago, the raven-haired beauty posted a photo in which she was sitting on the edge of the pool in front of a stunning sunset. She raised her hand up in the air with fingers splayed out and leaned back in a graceful posture.

She captioned the photo, which received over 43k likes, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea.”

Nicole Scherzinger tagged the Cavo Tagoo Hotel in Mykonos, with rooms going for over $ 1,000 a night, that includes access to the infinity pool in which she enjoyed a refreshing dip.

Nicole and a pal danced around as they boarded her private jet to Mykonos

The 44-year-old, who has been a judge on multiple talent shows like The X Factor and The Sing-Off, posted a video to her Instagram in which she danced on the stairs of a private jet along with a pal as they headed for Mykonos.

Nicole wore a white crop top for the occasion along with patterned loose pants, white sneakers, and a very bright zip-up jacket.

She captioned the fun video, “If you ain’t coming, better get out of the way. AM to PM from New York to Saint-Tropez…or in this case from Saint Moritz to Mykonos,” which received over 56k likes.

Nicole revealed her healthy diet, though she still indulges sometimes

Nicole revealed her diet to Women’s Health magazine, and it appears she eats fairly healthy most of the time but still leaves room to indulge.

She told the publication, “For breakfast, I love eggs and toast and smoked salmon or bacon, or porridge. For lunch I like maybe some soup or some sushi. For dinner, anything from pasta to rice, and meats and veggies, to sushi.”

She counts pasta, pizza, and french fries as some of her go-to indulgence foods.