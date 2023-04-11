Nicole Scherzinger brought some sunshine to her followers this week as she posed in a bright dress and wrote an inspiring caption.

The former Pussycat Doll and The Masked Singer judge wore a neon yellow skater dress with a scooped neckline that clung to her curves.

The 44-year-old wore a pair of gold square stud earrings and pulled her long black hair back into a high ponytail that fell down her back.

Nicole looked as glamorous as ever, with flawless makeup including curled eyelashes and glossy lips.

She shared a carousel that included seven photos and a video that showed her turning around to show off her look.

Nicole included some motivation in her post in the form of a quote, saying, “Life is tough, but so are you. You are the sun that shines Thru! 💛⭐️🌻☀️.”

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates Easter with a tribute

Despite her racy past with The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole was brought up in a conservative catholic household in Louisville, Kentucky, and she has held onto her religious beliefs to this day.

On Easter Sunday, Nicole posted a video standing at the top of a hill during sunrise. She wore casual workout clothes, leggings, and a tank top, as she welcomed the sun for another day, using a soundtrack by Bethel Music.

She used this video to wish her 5.7 million followers a happy Easter and wrote in the caption, “He is Risen!!! Happy Easter everyone 🙌🏽 🌅 🙏🏽.” The post gained almost 8000 likes and many of her followers responded with similar sentiments.

Nicole Scherzinger wakes up with Nalu

When she’s not performing or judging on The Masked Singer, Nicole also has a passion for interiors and has launched her own bedding and bath range called Nalu.

The word nalu represents waves in Hawaiian, and Nicole explained in a video for ELLE Magazine how her collection was inspired by both the tranquility and power of waves.

The clip shows Nicole cozy in bed wearing printed pajamas, surrounded by her neutral-colored Nalu bedding, before she gets on the treadmill for a workout and talks through her morning routine.

She said of the video, “Had so much fun waking up with ELLE magazine! Loved getting to share my morning routine with y’all, as well as more about Nalu.”

The Nalu collection is available to shop at Bedeck, Kohls, and JC Penney and includes bedding, towels, curtains, soft furnishings, and robes.