Nicole Scherzinger arches back in weekend bikini

Nicole Scherzinger blows a kiss. Pic credit:@nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is flaunting her phenomenal bikini body in yet more jaw-dropping snaps on Instagram. The 43-year-old pop star and reality judge has been packing on the swimwear action as she soaks up the Cancun, Mexico sun while on vacation, and new photos are turning heads.

Nicole has already made vacation headlines for doing the side splits while in a thong bikini. These shots kept the swimwear, showing off a different kind of flexibility as the Hawaii native arched her back, goddess-style.

Nicole Scherzinger wows in Mexico bikini snaps

Sizzling as she posed from a glam yacht and amid clear-blue oceans and under semi-cloudy skies, the Pussycat Dolls hitmaker stunned in a multicolor patterned bikini, going super-tiny and revealing as she highlighted her shapely legs, toned abs, and cleavage.

Throwing one arm up as her hair blew in the wind in her opening image, Nicole drove fans to swipe for more. The Masked Singer judge returned for a similar shot and photographed close up in the next image, then arching her back for a real flaunt as she soaked up rays in her closing photos.

Nicole gained over 80,000 likes in under 24 hours as she wrote:

“Going into the weekend like.. Which POV do you like most Side or Front.”

Earlier this month, and flaunting her gymnast-level flexibility, the brunette impressed fans while sitting casually in the splits from her hotel pool. “Happy Cinco De Mayo from Mexico 🇲🇽 This view got me doin the splits,” she wrote, celebrating the annual calendar date.

Nicole regularly winds up getting chased by magazines dying to know her diet and nutrition secrets. Turns out she’s an open book.

Nicole Scherzinger opens up on food attitudes

Bulimia survivor Nicole is into intuitive eating – basically, listening to what her body says it needs. “I think your body tends to crave what you give it. If you’re going to eat a lot of crisps and French fries, you’re going to crave that. If you drink a lot of water, eat more rice, pulses, salads and fish your body is going to crave that, too,” she told NetDoctor. “If you want to eat a bit more dessert, have a little bit if it’s going to satisfy your sweet tooth. It’s balance,” she added.

As to workouts, Scherzinger told Women’s Health: “In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches.” The singer is also a fan of group workouts, outdoor hikes with boyfriend Thom Evans, plus SoulCycle.