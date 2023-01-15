Nicole Murphy at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studios Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy proves she is still in fantastic shape as she shows her toned figure in tight spandex in a new photo exiting the gym.

Murphy has recently been promoting her skincare and workout supplement company.

Last year, she launched the brand yFoy, alongside her co-founder Myisha, and it has grown into a wellness and beauty brand.

The 55-year-old beauty wore a revealing sports bra, matching leggings, and a black jacket.

She wore black Adidas trainers for the workout session and accessorized the outfit with a gold necklace and matching earrings.

Murphy held on to her workout bag, phone, and car keys as she exited the LA gym.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Nicole Murphy goes makeup free to show her morning routine with yFoy

Murphy went without makeup to showcase her skincare products with yFoy in an Instagram video.

She started off with the super glow face cleanser, which contains vitamin C, and used cold water to rinse her face.

Murphy then applied the hydration hyaluronic acid serum on her face and neck before adding the yFoy all day glow Vitamin C serum.

The media personality then completed her morning routine with sunscreen and moisturizer.

The beauty also showed her trick for youthful hands in another video.

“Not only is the hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serum good for your face and neck. It’s great for your hands as well,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“I apply this on my hands every day the same way I apply it on my face.”

Nicole Murphy offers gym motivation with a workout video

Nicole offered motivation with an Instagram workout video soundtracked by Coi Leray’s song Players.

“A one hour workout is 4% of your day. No excuses,” she wrote in the caption.

In the Instagram video, Murphy goes for an intense full-body workout in fitted black spandex that shows her fit form. She performed several challenging exercises involving weightlifting, a medicine ball, and resistance bands.

In an interview with BET, the mother of five said she got serious about her fitness after giving birth to her third child.

Murphy also said that she cannot go to the gym effectively by herself and requires motivation from a trainer or gym buddy.

Murphy has a YouTube channel in which she gives exercise tips and tutorials.

She incorporates a variety of exercises into her routine to keep her workouts interesting.