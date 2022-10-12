Nicole Murphy stuns barefaced and braless in a busty dress for Beverly Hills shopping trip

Nicole Murphy stunned while out for a day of shopping in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Nicole Murphy looked stunning as she went braless and barefaced in a busty dress for a shopping trip.

The 54-year-old actress and entrepreneur looked glamorous as she walked down the street in Beverly Hills, California.

For the trip, Murphy wore a gorgeous, busty dress with an abstract purple, green, and blue design on it. The dress straps looped around her neck, leaving her shoulders bare.

She paired her dress with a natural look, going barefaced and wearing her hair in a curly bob. For shoes, she wore a pair of simple, flat beige sandals.

As she walked along the street, she wore a black purse slug around her shoulders and clutched her phone in her hand.

She appeared to have sprained or broken her middle finger, as a cast was visible on it.

Murphy’s stunning and busty outfit was snapped as she walked along the famous luxury destination, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Though a cast was visible on her finger, it is not known how she sustained the injury.

She finished off her look with a chain necklace with a rectangular pendant that she wore around her neck.

Pic credit: SPOT-Stoianov/BACKGRID

Murphy is the ex-wife of American actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy. The two were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2006. They share five children, Bria Murphy, Bella Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, and Zola Ivy Murphy.

Murphy also has one adorable granddaughter, Evie Murphey.

Over the years, Murphy has made quite a name for herself as a model and TV personality. She has appeared on Hollywood Exes and The Wendy Williams Show, as well as served as executive producer of Hollywood Exes: Reunited since 2020.

More recently, she has turned her focus towards business as the founder and CEO of yFoy.

Nicole Murphy continues growing skincare brand yFoy

Since its launch, Murphy has thrown herself wholeheartedly into her beauty and lifestyle brand, yFoy.

yFoy provides both skincare and workout products that Murphy has meticulously designed to aid women in feeling younger and more confident in themselves.

She credits her products as the source of her flawless, smooth, youthful glow. Additionally, her products are meant to aid women in self-care and provide a skincare routine that is restful and relaxing.

Meanwhile, her workout products consist of several different plant-based protein products that help buyers maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Murphy recently took to Instagram to introduce her viewers to her plant-based vanilla protein powder. She illustrated to her followers how to make a delicious berry smoothie utilizing protein powder.

Murphey’s unique beauty and lifestyle brand is only growing as she debuts new products and shows their effectiveness with her youthful glow.