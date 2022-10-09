Nicole Kidman shows off 6-pack abs backstage with Keith Urban

Actress Nicole Kidman at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Kidman looked amazing in a crop top that shows her stunning abs as she supports her longtime husband, Keith Urban, in a new photo.

The mother of four was in Nashville, Tennessee, with her country-singing husband of 16 years.

She shared an intimate photo of the pair backstage as she donned a black blazer, matching pants, and a crop top.

The iconic actress let her wavy blonde hair flow and opted for a cross necklace for jewelry.

Kidman had her arm around Urban’s shoulder as he put his around her waist, proving the superstar couple is still going strong.

“On tour backstage Nashville, Tennessee 🖤,” she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo.

Nicole Kidman said meeting Keith Urban has been ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to me’

During the promotional tour for her movie, Becoming the Ricardos earlier this year, Kidman opened up about her love for Keith Urban.

When asked about her relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, Kidman gushed and spoke about their “incredible” relationship.

“I met him later in life, and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said in an interview with Gayle King,

She continued, “That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kidman said.

She was previously married to Tom Cruise for over ten years until 2001. She tied the knot with Urban in June 2006, and the couple shares two children: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The multiple-award-winning actor also has an adult daughter and son with Cruise.

Urban and Kidman recently celebrated their 16th anniversary in June.

The couple recently spent some time together visiting a Nashville children’s hospital. On Instagram, the hospital shared some heartwarming footage of their appearance.

“We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios. Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!” read the caption.

Nicole Kidman was angered by a Tom Cruise question

The actress has her marriage to Tom Cruise in the rearview and was less than pleased when a reporter asked about their marriage.

In an interview with The Guardian, when she was describing the depiction of the marriage between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in her movie Being the Ricardos, she was asked whether she was referring to Cruise and responded.

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no,” Kidman said.

She continued, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”