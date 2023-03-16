Nicole Kidman looked elegant as she posed in her Los Angeles hotel room on Saturday night.

The Big Little Lies actress was in town with her husband of nearly 17 years, Keith Urban, to attend the 95th Oscars ceremony the following night.

The night before the big event, Nicole wore a black tulle mini dress with a navy bouclé blazer by Chanel.

The 55-year-old paired her look with some sheer stockings and navy and black pointed pumps by Roger Vivier.

She completed her classic look with a layered pearl necklace by the Japanese jewelry brand Mikimoto.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole wore her long strawberry blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail while she crossed her legs dramatically and elegantly pointed her toe as she posed on a chair.

She shared the snap with her 9.1 million followers and captioned it simply with “Saturday night.”

Nicole Kidman makes an entrance at the Oscars

For her Oscars look, Nicole wore a stunning black sequin dress by Armani Privé that featured one long sleeve and rosette details on the shoulder and hip. She showed off her enviably long legs with a thigh-high split as she strutted on the champagne carpet.

Nicole accessorized her look with black strappy sandals, a delicate watch by Omega, and diamonds by Harry Winston. Once ready, she shared some stunning black-and-white shots from her hotel room on social media and wrote excitedly, “#Oscars… Here we go! 🖤✨.”

While Nicole was not nominated for any awards this year, she stole the show with her entrance to the ceremony, flipping her hair and waving in front of the waiting photographers.

She even shared some steamy love with her hubby Keith, as the pair participated in some PDA by stopping to kiss passionately as they made their way down the carpet.

Nicole Kidman shares her exercise tips

In a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Australian beauty revealed she doesn’t restrict her diet and believes in moderation, she also supplements her diet with a daily multivitamin.

She also admitted she needs to mix up her workout routine or she’ll get bored. She said, “Variety is the best way I’ve found. If you think you are going to wake up and run five miles every morning for the rest of your life, you’ll get bored and hit the snooze button after a week. So I try and mix it up with sports, running, yoga and even just going for a walk with my husband and the kids.”