Nicole Kidman kisses Keith Urban for a romantic birthday tribute

Nicole Kidman pictured at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios Being The Ricardos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Kidman celebrates Keith Urban turning 55 by sharing a sizzling kissing photo of the pair. They frequently gush about one another on social media, but their relationship had a rough beginning.

In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress described her hubby as the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Kidman, who is also 55, celebrated her birthday in June. She recently supported Urban with a backstage photo at one of his shows.

The pair met in Australia in 2005 and share two children. They currently live in Nashville.

Nicole shared a romantic photo of the country crooner pulling her in for a passionate kiss at an event. She shared the photo with her 8.1 million Instagram followers and added the following caption:

“Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever.”

Why Keith Urban didn’t call Nicole Kidman for several months before the relationship blossomed

Kidman recalled being ignored by Urban for months, and she thought the country singer wasn’t interested in dating her.

“I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, according to US Weekly, adding, “It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

However, it wasn’t her; it was him, as Urban admitted wasn’t ready for a relationship at the time.

“Somebody had given me her number and I had it in my pocket for a while. I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what [to] say,’” Urban said in a 2018 interview. “I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life,” he added.

He also remembered questioning why the Hollywood star would be interested in him but later gathered the courage to give her a call, and the pair hit it off.

The couple married in 2006; however, that same year, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction after his new wife staged an intervention.

He came out of the drug rehabilitation facility in 2007, and the couple’s relationship grew stronger.

Kidman recently shared a stunning photo of the pair backstage at one of Urban’s sold-out shows.

Nicole Kidman duets with Luke Evans

The stunning actress put her singing hat on as she was invited to feature in Luke Evans’s new album A Song For You.

Nicole entered the music business when she performed on several songs in the 2001 movie Moulin Rouge.

She found success on the Australian billboard with the song Come What May, which she sang with her then-co-star Ewan McGregor.