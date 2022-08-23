Nicole Kidman is absolutely ripped and showing off her amazing physique for magazine spread

Nicole Kidman sizzles as a redhead after being deemed a Perfect Icon. Pic credit: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman’s stunning features were highlighted in her recent magazine photoshoot.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed for The Perfect Magazine.

Nicole’s eye-catching snapshots featured the star looking youthful, intense, and futuristic.

Along with her array of unique ensembles, Nicole also sizzled in red hair with blunt layering.

Nicole shared the photos with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram with the hashtag #PerfectCelebration.

Fans loved seeing Nicole’s beauty spotlighted in the shoot.

Nicole Kidman looks toned in bright-colored hair

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share the photos, with the opening shot featuring a pair of scissors.

With a serious expression, Nicole chopped off some of her tresses with a shiny pair of scissors. The actress wore a denim bra and shredded denim bottoms in the second photo, with her impressively toned figure visible as she arched her body. The look was accessorized with earrings and gloves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole remained in denim for the third photo as she held up fabric with her long red hair hanging down and across her face.

Nicole wore a zip-up jacket with unique texturing on the next slide as she looked upward.

The fifth photo included a darker backdrop as Nicole laid down and placed her hand in a fish tank.

Nicole’s face was given the spotlight in two close-up photos, and she placed her hands up in a mini dress in the following slide with her hair hanging past her waist.

Nicole tagged The Perfect Magazine and all the creatives that went into making the shoot a success.

Nicole Kidman’s fans praise her photoshoot

Fans flocked to the comments to react to Nicole’s shoot, with one commenter writing, “Serving huge practical magic vibes. You could go back and do a sequel right now like no time has passed. Flawless!”

Another commenter wrote, “Such an endless beauty,” and “These are SOOOOOO good.”

One fan wrote in all-caps, “YOU ARE AN ICON.”

Pic credit: @nicolekidman/Instagram

A follower deemed Nicole a goddess, writing, “A true goddess! All the photos look so amazing and congratulations on your ‘Perfect Icon’ tribute/award, you are a true icon. We love you!!!”

Other comments included, “Incredible,” “This is ART,” “Goddess in every way! A true icon,” and “These pics are…To Die For.”

Pic credit: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole was honored with the publication’s inaugural Perfect Icon award for “shaping contemporary culture.”