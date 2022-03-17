Nicolas Cage wants to play the villain in The Batman sequel

Nicholas Cage films for The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Could Nicholas Cage play a villain in the next installment of The Batman series? Cage says he’d like to portray a “terrifying villain” on-screen inspired by the DC comics.

The actor is making his best pitch for a role in the sequel to the movie starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell.

Cage also had a specific villain in mind from the comics he’d like to play, as he pitched his idea when recently speaking about the matter.

Nicholas Cage wants role as specific villain in The Batman sequel

Matt Reeve’s The Batman movie has been captivating audiences everywhere, as it’s nearing $500 million for its worldwide box office. That has many people wanting a sequel, including director Matt Reeves and lead actor Robert Pattinson.

Nicholas Cage wants in too, and the Academy Award winner has a specific villain he wants to play: Egghead. He spoke to IGN about the potential for a new take on the DC Comics villain.

“We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman,’ which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.” Cage said. “The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

According to the DC Fandom Database, Egghead is a “criminal mastermind obsessed with eggs,” originally created by William Dozier, Stanley Ralph Ross, and Edwin Self.

As Cage mentioned, Vincent Price took on the role in one episode of the Batman TV series in 1966. The character first popped up in the DC Universe comics in Harley Quinn (Volume 3) #38 in 2018.

Will there be a sequel to The Batman?

As of this report, there’s yet to be an announcement about a sequel for The Batman. However, the film’s box office success and comments from the director bode well for it happening.

“You don’t make number one as if there’s going to be a number two. You have to make number one as if you’re swinging for the fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories,” Reeves said last month.

Reeves brought up other projects, including a spinoff series featuring Colin Farrell, who played Penguin in the film.

We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin, which is gonna be super cool. And we’re working on some other stuff too but we have started talking about another movie.”

Farrell played a more gruff version of Penguin than Danny DeVito in Batman Returns or Burgess Meredith in the 1960’s series. The Batman also featured Paul Dano with a Zodiac killer type Riddler as another of the movie’s main villains.

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Other villains have popped up recently in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, including The Joker, Two-Face, Bane, and The Scarecrow, but Egghead has not made an appearance.

Whether or not Nicholas Cage gets his opportunity to play Egghead remains to be seen, although it could make for an interesting addition to a Batman movie.