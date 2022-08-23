Nicolas Cage shows off shocking red hair — See the before and after

Nicolas Cage shows off bold red hair in Las Vegas grocery store. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood Newswire

Nicolas Cage rocked shocking, bright red hair while grocery shopping over the weekend in Las Vegas. With this eccentric new look, the National Treasure actor fit right into the wild city of Las Vegas.

The bright red hair, with a pinkish hue, stood atop Cage’s head in an adorably messy manner. The bold nature of the hair color had a nice contrast to the actor’s dark sunglasses and the serious face he wore for the photo.

Cage was overdressed for a grocery store run, wearing a long sleeve white dress shirt with a black coat, which made the unconventional hair stand out even more. The black coat featured small, white dots, and the white dress shirt was tucked neatly into his black dress pants.

Before his hair reveal, Nicolas Cage sported a clean-shaven face and neat, brown hair with hints of gray. Comparatively, Cage’s new look is entirely different, complete with a charming goatee that highlighted the lower half of his face.

The 58-year-old actor looks perfectly ready to party in the untamed city of Las Vegas. Vegas looks good on Cage, and hopefully, the actor won’t be leaving anytime soon.

Nicolas Cage's shocking hair reveal.

Nicolas Cage Stars in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta-action-comedy in which Cage played himself. Released to theaters in March of 2022, this movie generated $29.1 million total in box office sales.

Nicolas Cage just days before going red.

Hollywood stars Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal are said to have amazing chemistry on screen, in what resulted in a beautiful film bromance between the two actors. The film also showcases talent such as Lily Mo Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Demi Moore.

Fans of Nicolas Cage are sure to be wowed by the talent he displays on screen, and will especially love the references in the movie that allude to Cage’s career.

The prolific actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel

Nicolas Cage, an Academy Award winner among other awards, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to confront some crazy rumors about himself. This rare appearance helped clear up a lot of talk around the Hollywood star.

Among the rumors, Cage confirmed that he used to own a two-headed snake and that the two heads would regularly attempt to devour each other. He also confirmed that in the early 2000s he won $20,000 at a casino in the Bahamas, all of which he donated to a local children’s orphanage.

It’s unclear if Cage will gamble more with his time in Vegas, but his new look is sure to bring him luck.