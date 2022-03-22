Nicolas Cage reveals the names he has picked out for his next child

Nicolas Cage is having another baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a baby this year, and the actor has revealed the names they have picked out for the child.

Cage has always been creative with names for his children.

He has a 16-year-old son named Kal-El after Superman’s birth name. His oldest son is 31-year-old Weston Cage Coppola.

However, with the new celebrity baby on the way, Cage has chosen something more familial.

Nicolas Cage reveals his third child’s name possibilities

Nicolas Cage did a huge profile with GQ, and he mentioned the two names he and Riko picked out for their child, one for a boy and one for a girl.

If the child is a boy, they will name him Lennon Augie. If the child is a girl, she will be named Akira Francesco.

Cage said that his grandfather’s nickname was Augie. He also said his uncle, award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, has chosen to change his name to Francesco.

Cage, 58, married Shibata, 27, in 2021. This is his fifth marriage following high-profile marriages to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley, as well as Alice Kim and Erika Koike.

In the interview, Cage said this is his last marriage, and Shibata is finally his one and only.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” Cage said. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. … I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

The due date for Nicolas Cage’s baby is still not known.

Nicolas Cage starring in new movie this year as himself

This year, Nicolas Cage is going for a self-referential role in his new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In the movie, Cage plays an over-the-top version of himself.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage agrees to attend the birthday party of a billionaire superfan (played by Pedro Pascal). Cage has to rely on his action movie training to save the day when the party takes a wrong turn.

This is not unusual, as there have been movies in the past where actors play over-the-top versions of their public personalities.

Bruce Campbell starred in My Name is Bruce in 2007, which played off his role in The Evil Dead. An entire town expected the actor to save them when real demons entered the world.

In 2008, Jean-Claude Van Damme starred in JCVD as a washed-up version of himself where he was in a post office during a robbery.

Even more over the top was Studio 666, which came out this year and starred the Foo Fighters as themselves, as Dave Grohl ended up possessed by a demon.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22, 2022.