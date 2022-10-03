Nicola Peltz stuns in sheer shirt over black bra with Brooklyn Beckham for Valentino

Nicola Peltz looks beautiful with a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

One of the most attractive power couples, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, looked incredible posing for the cameras in the city of love.

The couple attended the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Not long ago, we saw the couple looking classy but casual, strolling down the streets of New York holding hands.

This time, Peltz wore a black bralette beneath a beautiful and delicate cream sheer turtle neck blouse with some pretty flower patterns embroidered.

To go along with this top, she put on some baggy jeans to make the outfit look more casual.

She accessorized by carrying a small black leather handbag and her massive diamond ring adorning her hand.

The 27-year-old recently changed her signature blonde hair for a brown color, which she wore straight.

Nicola Peltz looks beautiful in sheer embroidered blouse

Nicola also bleached her eyebrows, making her green eyes pop with a small sharp eyeliner wing. The rest of her makeup remained very natural, just a tiny amount of blush and a nude lip.

Beckham wore a simple white t-shirt with the brand’s name across his chest and a beige plaid coat. He matched his wife, also wearing a pair of baggy blue jeans.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham look incredible for a Valentino fashion show. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid.

Nicola Peltz and her brothers have fun in Paris

The American actress and now wife of Brooklyn Beckham is in Paris right now attending a couple of fashion shows and sightseeing.

Peltz recently shared pictures on her Instagram posing for the camera next to the Eiffel Tower, pretending to be holding it by the tip.

But she wasn’t alone this time. Posing in one picture was her brother Diesel Peltz, and in the next one, her other brother and hockey player, Bradley Peltz.

She wore a tight light green minidress that adjusted to her body perfectly and covered herself with a long black leather coat. Matching the coat, she put on a pair of chic platform thigh-high boots and a small black shoulder bag. She wore her hair down and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner. Her father has been married three times, but it was his third wife who he had eight children with, including Nicola and 26-year-old actor Will Peltz.

Peltz posed happily with her brothers as she enjoyed her time in Paris, France.