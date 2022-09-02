Nicola Peltz stuns in sheer crop top for magazine cover amid feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham posed for Vogue Hong Kong. Pic credit: @Nicolapeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham showed off her sensational model figure in a sheer crop top on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, amid rumors of a huge feud between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham wore a light blue, ruffled crop top that was long-sleeved and tied in the front, paired with a skirt in the same pattern.

She wore a simple pair of gold bangles and matching earrings, and kept her makeup natural with a bit of gold eyeshadow and a light pink lip. She kept her newly dark tresses down and hanging behind her back as she lifted herself up onto her arms.

Nicola did the photoshoot along with husband Brooklyn, who also posed in a cover photo with his wife, and a separate photo by himself.

The pair was shown on the cover of the September issue laying down as Nicola put her head on Brooklyn’s chest and he put his arm over hers.

The Bates Motel actress changed up her outfit for the couples shot, wearing a completely sheer, white dress, giving her an ethereal mermaid look. She wore a light blue bra and matching, high-waisted underwear underneath.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham posed for a couple’s cover shoot

Brooklyn donned a silky, black, short-sleeved button-down with a red pattern, paired with black trousers as he lay down on a yellow and black, zebra print pillow. On the top of the cover, the publication wrote that it was “A New Chapter” for Brooklyn and Nicola.

The Vogue Hong Kong cover comes amid rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria. Apparently, it all started when Nicola supposedly refused to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria, despite her mother-in-law having her own clothing line.

Last month, Nicola tried to clear things up by telling Variety that it was simply a misunderstanding, and Victoria was not able to have a wedding dress done in time. She told the publication, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

Sources have told different stories to the Daily Mail, with one saying Nicola never planned on wearing a wedding dress by her mother-in-law while a separate source claimed it was actually Nicola who was left in a lurch at the last minute.

Drama took place at the Peltz-Beckham wedding after Nicola allegedly stormed off

Not only did the dress cause controversy, but there was apparently a huge drama that went down at the Peltz-Beckham wedding. Sources told the Daily Mail that Marc Anthony performed and gave a speech that was basically an ode to Victoria Beckham, and changed a song that was supposed to be Nicola and Brooklyn’s first dance to a mother-son dance at the last minute.

The source said, “Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them for a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen, but without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song.”

The feud between Victoria and Nicola has definitely put Brooklyn in the middle, who at the moment appears to be taking his wife’s side. Sources have claimed that Victoria is “heartbroken,” “distraught,” and “fearful.”