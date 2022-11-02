Nicola Peltz poses in different sets of tights for Vogue Turkey

Nicola Peltz stuns in natural makeup and braided hair for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Actress Nicola Peltz is quickly becoming a fashion icon.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and the wife of Brooklyn Beckham is stepping up her game regarding fashion.

She recently posed for Vogue Turkey in glamorous outfits.

Peltz can be seen wearing an oversized white long-sleeve shirt that she left unbuttoned from the top, with one side down over her shoulder.

She paired this classic shirt with a shimmery gold long skirt to add a dramatic touch.

She accessorized with a black ring and some gold earrings. Not long ago, she switched her signature blonde hair to dark brown with curtain bangs.

Nicola Peltz wows in different Valentino looks for Vogue Turkey

The actress is no strange to Valentino. After all, she married Beckham in a custom Valentino cotoure wedding dress.

For this photoshoot, she wore different sets of the same pattern but different colors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Peltz posted many pictures on her Instagram, which is close to hitting three million followers. She looked stunning wearing a red mini dress with a matching jacket suit, thighs, and knee-high boots.

She left her hair down and accessorized with a pair of black shades. She later switched to a brown slip dress with matching boots and sheer tights.

Peltz made sure to thank the magazine and all the people involved in this project in the caption of this post.

Nicola Peltz makes her directorial debut in Lola James

The 27-year-old is adding more things to the list of what she can do.

Peltz is now entering a new career road, which takes her to direct her own movie. Lola James is an upcoming independent drama film co-directed by Peltz and Bria Vinaite.

It was the actress who wrote this movie when she was 23. It is set in 2002 and revolves around a 19-year-old girl named Lola James who is trying to save money to help her little brother Arlo and help him get out of a bad place.

Deadline reported that Peltz would star in this movie along with Virginia Madsen. Although the news of the production beginning in Los Angeles broke early last year, there is still no release date for it.

All there is left to do is wait for Peltz to announce when she will show the world this movie that has been a long time in the making.