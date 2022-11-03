Nicola Peltz looks fierce in slip dress with leather boots

Nicola Peltz stuns for an event in natural eyeliner and rosy lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Nicola Peltz is one of the hottest names in fashion nowadays.

Her personal style keeps getting better and better. Not only did she married to Brooklyn Beckham in a costume Valentino wedding dress, but she also continues to leave her followers wanting to see more on her social media.

Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed a mini holiday in Napa, California.

The media personality was seen wearing a gorgeous white slip dress with details of black lace at the very top, going across her waist, and on the bottom of the dress.

The dress fit her figure perfectly, and it had a sweet but still stylish vibe.

She switched her signature blonde hair for a dark brown not so long ago. Doing a transformation like this is not for everyone, but she totally rocked this color.

Nicola Peltz poses on a balcony in low rise white skirt

Her long hair was styled down, straight, and with a black headband.

For shoewear, she opted for some incredible knee-high black leather boots with chunky platform heels, which are super trendy these days, and a lot of celebrities love them.

For accessories, she decided to go super simple and just wear a black pair of glasses with a straw bag hanging from her shoulder as she carried her small dog.

Nicola also posed on a balcony with an incredible view wearing a black sweater and a low-rise white skirt that allowed her to show a little bit of skin. She kept the same glasses, boots, and hairstyle.

The American actress shared some pictures of the views, her husband, as well as her dogs in this Instagram post, and she captioned it, “such a magical weekend in Napa.”

Nicola Peltz attends the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Show wearing Dior cosmetics

The 27-year-old is not only an actress, but she is also on her way to becoming a director as well.

But besides her talents in the film industry, she also likes to attend fashion shows alongside her husband, Brooklyn.

This year she attended the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Show.

She told Harper’s Bazaar about what the process is like, “Getting ready and going to an event with Brooklyn is so much fun. I’ve said this so many times, but he takes minutes to get ready, and I’m always in hair and makeup for a couple hours. He’s the one entertaining all of us, or if we are home, he will throw together snacks.”

Sam Visser did Nicola’s makeup for the fashion show using Dior brand concealer, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick.