Nicola Peltz braless in plunging white dress for stroll with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz takes the streets with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nicola Peltz stunned while walking down the street with her husband in a white dress.

The actress, who is now Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, was recently spotted walking with Beckham while holding hands and looking amazing.

Peltz recently changed her famous blonde hair for a darker look and now rocks a brunette color with bangs.

She wore a beautiful white dress with a halter neck and an elastic fabric that cinched her waist.

For accessories, she chose a couple of gold bracelets, as well as a silver and gold necklace and a pair of big black shades.

Last but not least, she made sure to pose and show off her diamond engagement ring.

Nicola Peltz looks amazing in white dress

The daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner has now joined another iconic family, The Beckhams.

Peltz and Beckham announced their engagement in July 2020 and officially tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.

Married life seems to be going pretty well for the lovebirds, given the fact they are always posting adorable pictures together and keeping fans updated on social media.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

The 27-year-old American actress met 23-year-old aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham four years ago at Coachella.

Beckham popped the question with a 4.5-5 carat diamond ring and referred to himself as “the luckiest man in the world.”

Their wedding can only be described as a three-day extravaganza that took place in Peltz’s father’s $103 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Peltz wore a custom Valentino, with sheer sleeves and a delicate long lace veil that was referred to as “the ultimate couture experience.” According to Elle Magazine, the making of the dress took a year of conversations with the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, as well as two trips to Rome and two US fittings. Her back then blonde hair was styled in a half up-half down manner, with her curtain bangs perfectly framing her face, as well as some diamond earrings.

Peltz shared a picture with her Instagram followers of her and Beckham holding hands after saying “I Do” and captioned it, “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

The celebration was a traditional Jewish ceremony because of Peltz’s heritage. Her father walked her down the aisle to the string orchestra playing Songbird.