Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated New Year’s Eve surrounded by close pals and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, looking as if she was living her best life on a boat with good food and fun.

The 27-year-old actress and model, who is perhaps best known for her role in Bates Motel, looked to be having a great time as she cuddled up next to her husband and hung out with singer Selena Gomez.

Nicola showed off her slim figure in a white string bikini, making sure her accessories matched as she sported a wide white headband to push back her dyed brunette tresses.

She wore a futuristic-looking pair of dark sunglasses and a long white skirt on the bottom that showed off her golden tan. Despite being near the water, she still added some jewelry, including several gold bangles, a small gold necklace, and gold hoop earrings.

Nicola shared a photo series that prominently featured Selena Gomez, who appears to be best friends with the actress, while Selena’s pal Raquelle Stevens also made an appearance in an orange string bikini.

The girls all larked about on the boat, with Nicola and Selena appearing to apply lipstick, and posing as a group with Brooklyn and Raquelle.

Nicola shared a few solo shots as well, going for a dewy, natural look that gave her a glow from within in her photos. She clearly wanted to share the love, writing in her caption, “Love you so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared several photos from her New Year’s break with pals

The Bates Motel star later shared another New Year’s photo dump in which she had changed into a silky pink bikini top and accessorized with a pink bandana headband, giving off total 90s vibes.

She posed with her husband Brooklyn, Selena, Raquelle, and several other pals on the beach as they all enjoyed their New Year’s vacation. Nicola captioned the shots, “beach bums 💖🫶🏻🧉🏝️🐚🧜🏼‍♀️🐳🪁.”

Of course, she shared more than just pictures, giving her followers a treat in the form of a video montage that saw Nicola and Selena enjoying a table full of delectable snacks, dancing, and jumping off the boat into the clear blue water.

In a sense, it looked like an absolute dream and a fantastic way to start a new year.

Nicola currently appears in the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales

While she hasn’t appeared in a whole lot since Bates Motel, Nicola stars as Dorothy Stratten in the new Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales.

The miniseries is based on the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders and stars Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of the Chippendales.

The series chronicles the true story of the rise and fall of the first male strip joint, with the founder being arrested after hiring someone to murder his business partner.

Nicola’s character Dorothy Stratten is a Playboy Playmate of the Month, and in a preview for the series, she is seen giving the owner the idea of using white collars and bowties on the men in his club.