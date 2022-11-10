Nicola Coughlan is stunning in a shimmery black gown for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Pic credit: @nicolacoughlan/Instagram

Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan stunned on the red carpet earlier this week as she attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

On-screen, she’s known for her whimsical characters, and in Bridgerton, she is known for her role as Penelope, who is often stuck in some bright colors, courtesy of her mother.

However, Nicola went with a darker ensemble for the awards ceremony, and the look was absolutely amazing.

The 35-year-old actress wore a custom design from Emilia Wickstead’s autumn-winter 2022 collection. The embroidered outfit featured a plunging neckline, showed off just a peek of her midriff, and finished with a flowing skirt.

She recently debuted a new hair color, going strawberry blonde for the fall season. She wore her long locks back and straight and complemented the look with a few rings, a pair of shiny dangly earrings, and perfectly manicured black nails.

Her makeup was simple but very flattering as she opted for dark eyeliner around her eyes but kept her cheeks and lips more neutral.

Nicola Coughlan’s skincare routine

Although she doesn’t look it, Nicola is 35, though she could pass for much younger if she wanted to, and she tends to portray teenage characters in her roles. Part of her great looks are genetic, as she admits that her mom also looks very young, but some of it comes from her skincare routine.

According to Glamour, one thing that contributes to her flawless skin is the amount of water she drinks daily. Staying hydrated and looking youthful, the actress drinks about two liters of water every day.

Aside from water, she enjoys products from the clean and vegan beauty brand Lush.

Her favorite products include the exfoliator Angles on Bare Skin and Ultrablend, their creamy makeup remover. She also uses their rose water toner, Eau Roma.

She notes that it’s important to keep your eyes and neck moisturized, which she does with Luch’s Enchanted Eye Cream and Cosmetic Lad moisturizer. She finishes with their Full of Grace serum bar for amazing and long-lasting results.

Nicola Coughlan wins Glamour’s Best TV Actor award

Tuesday night, Nicola won Glamour’s Best TV Actor award. She is known as an incredible actress, and fans love her work in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, but there’s more to the actress than just her work.

Nicola has been open about not wanting her body to be commented on by fans and how women’s bodies tend to face more criticism. She is also a staunch advocate for equal marriage rights and keeping abortion legal and safe.

As Nicola and fans alike celebrate her latest award, fans are also anticipating the release of Bridgerton Season 3, where Nicola will play an even more significant role than before as she steps into leading character status.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.