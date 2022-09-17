Nicky Hilton stuns in low-cut blue dress

Nicky Hilton Rothschild takes in New York Fashion Week and looks like a princess in a blue gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

Nicky Hilton Rothschild looked like a real-life princess when she attended a New York Fashion Week show.

The sister of Paris Hilton shared her best Fashion Week looks in an Instagram carousel for her 1.5 million followers.

Nicki wore a gorgeous blue gown with bows serving as each strap. The blue dress featured a dramatic hem that flared outward and featured tulle. She paired the outfit with velvet-looking blue heels.

The reality star wore her blonde locks in an elegant low bun with a side part.

Nicki sat on an upholstered super-sized ottoman with her blue-heeled toes and her wrists crossed.

Nicki posed in a super chic apartment, with perfectly ordered bookshelves featuring antiques, memorabilia, and other trinkets in the background. The blue walls featured hand-painted white and red flowers adding to the green life already present in the room.

Nicki Hilton serves looks at New York Fashion Week

Behind Nicki, there was also a stylish drink tray with various alcoholic beverages placed atop a rustic trunk.

Nicki also shared a photo in an off-the-shoulder dress as she attended Prabal Gurung, a show she watches most seasons. Nicki let her hair down with another side part featuring loose waves from a fresh blowout.

Another photo featured a fabulous Swarovski embellished clutch, which read “Mrs. Rothschild.” Nicki carried the accessory to the Pamella Roland show, a favorite of The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. She paired the look with a black sequin jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and matching slacks.

Nicki was in the front row with another socialite, Olivia Palermo. The two fashionable women sat next to each other and chatted before the show.

She also shared a photo from the Alice & Olivia fashion show, where guests sipped Casa Del Sol tequila, possibly to the delight of her mother, Kathy Hilton.

Subsequent photos showed the fashionable mother-of-three’s personal style as she took in shows in New York, where she and her husband, James Rothschild, raise their children.

Nicky Hilton welcomes third child with James Rothschild

Nicky and James’ three children include daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy, and a new arrival, born in July, the first son for the couple.

Nicky first revealed that she was expecting her third child in February.

She announced the arrival of her baby in July, with a black-and-white photo featuring her and her husband.

Her caption read, “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙.”