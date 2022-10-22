Nicky Hilton in plunging floral dress for ‘retail therapy’

Nicky Hilton stunned in a plunging floral print dress as she stepped out for some “retail therapy.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Nicky Hilton Rothschild looked stunning as she donned a black, plunging, floral-print dress to step out for some shopping in Beverly Hills, California.

The 39-year-old businesswoman, model, and socialite was spotted on a solo shopping trip, apparently getting in some “retail therapy.”

Nicky looked stylish in her floral-printed dress with a plunging neckline and short sleeves. The formfitting dress hugged her curves and reached down to her ankles.

She paired her dress with simple and comfortable-looking black ballet flats.

For the shopping trip, Nicky wore her hair pulled back in a loose bun. She also wore a pair of sunglasses over her eyes.

As for accessories, a stylish beige handbag hung from her arm, and she also carried her cell phone. She also wore a silver bracelet and a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant.

Nicky was alone as she walked along the streets of Beverly Hills on a shopping trip. She was also captured talking on the cell phone during her trip.

While Nicky stepped out to shop on this occasion, she is usually the one designing clothes rather than shopping for them. Her career has primarily centered around fashion design since the early 2000s.

Nicky has launched two clothing brands thus far – her self-titled Nicky Hilton fashion line and her Nicholai by Nicky Hilton clothing brand. She has also launched a handbag and fashion jewelry line.

Additionally, she tried to get into the hotel business like her great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, and opened two Nicky O Hotels. However, after several legal disputes, the project was dropped and Nicky O Hotels faced bankruptcy.

Even without her fashion line or hotel ventures, though, Nicky would still attain a high level of fame due to her family name. She comes from the famous Hilton family and is the great-granddaughter of the Hilton Hotels founder.

Additionally, by marriage, she is a member of the extremely wealthy and prominent Rothschild family.

Nicky shaded RHOBH recently

Just days before her shopping trip in Beverly Hills, Nicky spoke out and shaded The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Her comments were interesting, considering that her mother, Kathy Hilton, has appeared on RHOBH since 2011.

Unfortunately, Kathy has been caught up in quite a bit of controversy on the show this season. Most of the drama stems from her ongoing feud with Lisa Rinna.

The feud stems from Rinna’s insistence on rehashing an alleged meltdown that Kathy had. During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Rinna’s comments and behavior led to Hilton calling her the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Of course, Rinna merely took to social media to embrace the label and mock Hilton’s insult.

While Nicky didn’t name names, she did talk to E! News about feeling disappointed by what RHOBH had become. While it used to be fun and light-hearted, she alleged that it had become “mean-spirited” and “sad.”

She stated, “I used to love the light-heartedness and escapism of the program. But I feel like, recently, it’s become a bit mean-spirited and negative. When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don’t want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder.”

While Nicky made her feelings about RHOBH clear, it remains to be seen if any of the Housewives will take her statement to heart.