Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to home confinement for a year

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married in 2019. Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been sentenced to one year of home confinement after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Due to pleading guilty to not registering as a sex offender in the state last year, Kenneth will be doing three years of probation as well as one year of in-home detention. The 44-year-old was sentenced on July 6th at a Los Angeles court.

According to TMZ, prosecutors initially wanted Kenneth to serve 15 months in prison and five years of probation due to believing that staying in the mansion that he shares with Nicki wasn’t a punishment. However, a federal judge gave him a lesser sentence.

Kenneth was also ordered to pay $55,000 for the offense.

In 1995, the 44-year-old was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York. Kenneth served four years in prison after initially being sentenced to 18 to 54 months.

Whilst he is registered as a sex offender in the state of New York, he failed to register when he moved to California after getting married to Nicki, 39, in 2019.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s relationship

Nicki and Kenneth reportedly met when she was a teenager in Queens, New York.

Whilst the two went on to date other people — including Nicki’s previous relationships with rappers Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill and Nas — they went on to find their way back to each other and went public in 2018.

Vocal about her desire to start a family, Nicki told Complex in 2014: “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother.”

She added: “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head. By the fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle and I will at least be on baby No. 1, possibly baby No. 2. And have $500 million.”

Certainly keeping to her word, Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in September 2020. This all occurred before her fifth studio album, which is set to be released this year.

Whilst the name of their son is unknown, Nicki has nicknamed him Papa Bear.