Nicki Minaj threatens to ’empty da clip’ after Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Megan’s Law’ diss

Nicki Minaj has been on social media assault ever since she tuned in to Megan Thee Stallion’s latest track, Hiss.

Released on Friday, the song garnered an immediate reaction from Minaj, who appears to believe that she and her convicted sex offender husband are being targeted in a specific lyric.

In the hours following the song’s release, Minaj took to Twitter multiple times to express her grievances with Megan, labeling her a liar and a flop, according to XXL.

In a recent tweet, Minaj not only announced the release of her own track, Big Foot but also issued a threat to “empty da clip” with five additional songs.

The Starships rapper implied the unveiling of incriminating evidence, without explicitly mentioning Megan by name.

“After the 1st one drop, if dat p***y ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that p***y ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU”

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Twitter

The social media exchange is just the latest in the heated exchange between the two rap superstars.

What is Megan’s Law? Megan Thee Stallion’s diss to Nicki Minaj’s husband

While the specific lyrics in Megan’s song Hiss targeting Minaj are unclear, fans speculate that Minaj took offense to the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

This lyric alludes to the federal legal requirement that mandates convicted sex offenders to be listed on a registry, according to Rolling Stone.

Notably, Minaj’s husband had a conviction for attempted rape by force or fear in the mid-Nineties, serving four years in prison. In 2021, he received a sentence of a year under home confinement, probation, and a $55,000 fine for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

The reference to Megan’s Law appears to touch a sensitive chord for Minaj, given her husband’s legal history.

The situation escalated in September 2023 when Petty violated his probation in a feud with Offset, resulting in another round of house arrest due to “making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Megan’s continued lyrics in the bar express a confrontational tone, stating, “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start. B***h, you a pussy (You a pussy), never finna check me (Yeah). Every chance you get, bet your weak a** won’t address me.”

The ongoing feud appears to be fueled by underlying tensions and unresolved issues between the two artists.

Nicki Minaj announces Megan thee Stallion diss, Big Foot

Minaj made it clear that her diss record is aimed at Megan thee Stallion with an announcement on social media.

The rapper said she will release the song Big Foot on Monday at 3pm EST time.

The tweet features a photo of the single cover along with a picture of Megan’s crying face.