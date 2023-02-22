Talented rapper Nicki Minaj returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago, where Carnival celebrations have been in full swing.

Nicki was born in Trinidad but moved to Queens when she was five. Still, the nation has a special place in Nicki’s heart, and she has occasional visits to the country.

The 40-year-old mother of one has served look after look, paying tribute to her Caribbean roots and having a great time.

A few noteworthy ensembles saw the artist dripping in jewels with feathers and sparkles — in true Carnival style.

Nicki’s latest outfit saw her in a blue and white bikini as she posed in a chair with her eyes on her phone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a swimsuit picture with her 211 million Instagram followers, or Barbies, where blue was the theme.

Nicki Minaj strikes a pose during Carnival

The Young Money talent looked effortlessly gorgeous, with voluminous curls cascading past her shoulders.

Nicki sat on a blue chair with crossed legs, wearing a vertical-striped swimsuit featuring a string top and matching bottoms.

In addition to her bikini, Nicki sported close-toed blue heels with a satin finish. She had anklets around both ankles, with colorful jewels and gold chains.

Nicki rocked lengthy acrylics with a light color and bedazzled nails.

She donned lavish lashes with silver and blue eyeshadow and a lot of glitter.

In Nicki’s caption, she referenced her popular show, Queen Radio, and an upcoming episode on March 3.

Her caption read, “#QueenRadio 3/3 @3pm PST Bad gyal don’t die die die Hunnit rounds on dat gratata.”