Nicki Minaj showcases stunning photos from her latest Interview magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Known for her creative style, Nicki Minaj outdid herself in her latest photoshoot. To promote her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, she was seen in her new photos adding an editorial edge to her Barbie aesthetic.

The Super Freaky Girl rapper sported a mint green bikini top with a balconette neckline and lace-up detailing. She paired the top with a green high-waist mesh skirt. Under her skirt, fans got a full view of her matching mint bikini bottoms through the see-through skirt.

She was seen posing in front of a beach backdrop wearing pointed-toe stiletto heels to contrast her beachwear.

She wore latex evening gloves with a long pearl necklace for her accessories.

Nicki sported her signature pink hair in a chin-length bob to add a retro feeling to her outfit.

Her makeup was kept very soft for the photoshoot. She kept her skin dewy, with a glossy pink lip and minimal eye makeup.

Nicki Minaj unveils her Interview Magazine cover

While these photos are beautiful, Nicki Minaj’s latest magazine cover is the most breathtaking of them all. She is seen posing in front of an exploding car, looking unbothered by the whole ordeal with a lollipop in her hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her outfit, she dawned a skin-tight blue dress that showed off every curve. The navy dress emulated lingerie with its see-through lace, vertical seams, and built-in bra cups. She carried a long trench coat on her shoulder with studded hoops accenting the jacket.

The Super Base rapper opted out of accessories but sported a sharp manicure adorned with pearls.

Her pink bob is seen looking wet and more disheveled than in the previous photoshoot. Her makeup is a little sharper as well, with dark eyebrows and a deeper contour.

Nicki Minaj sits down with Jada Pinkett Smith to talk about motherhood

The cover star had the opportunity to be interviewed by Jada Pinkett Smith. Nicki Minaj revealed during the interview that this alone was a big deal for her. Nicki has always looked up to her and didn’t expect to ever be interviewed by the actress.

The two both have children, and they bonded over the experience of motherhood. Nicki, being very candid, admitted that she has created a strong attachment to her son, one that she might not have expected to have before children.

“I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normal, but it seems unhealthy because I took too long to start working and leaving him to be watched by anyone, so now I have this real bad separation anxiety. So that’s not good.”