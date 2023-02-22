Nicki Minaj is serving looks and slaying as the talented rapper returns to her roots for a Carnival celebration.

The Anaconda rapper was just one of the many famous faces to return to their homelands to celebrate the yearly festival, which has a lot of history.

Alessandra Ambrosio has been killing the game in Brazil, where the festival is perhaps the most well-known. Another Brazilian, jiu-jitsu champion Gezary Matuda, has also been living it up with sparkly ensembles in her native country.

And since the origins of the pre-Ash Wednesday and Lent season celebration are far-reaching, Nicki has been holding it down in Trinidad and Tobago.

The mother of one has delivered a few exceptional looks, thrilling her 211 million Instagram followers who have been missing content from their favorite rapper. Nicki’s “barbz” rewarded their queen with 860,000 likes and counting.

Stylist DiAndre Tristan hooked Nicki up with a purple bodysuit that was accessorized for days for a visually stunning masterpiece.

Nicki Minaj serves another fabulous look with purple, green and blue

In Nicki’s first photo, she sat on a balcony with Grecian pillars while overlooking the water and viewing the coastline. The skies were blue, with a row of fluffy clouds, allowing the sun to shine down on the Young Money rapper.

Nicki closed her eyes and struck a pose on a rainbow-colored cube, with her head tilted back and her dark curls cascading down her back.

The musical artist wore a purple headband dripping with multi-colored jewels, including iridescent stones. The headband perfectly matched her garter belt, with the same crystals dripping from the piece. She placed one hand on her lower back, showing lengthy acrylics, and completed the look with white sneakers.

In the second shot, Nicki looked fierce, showing the front of her ensemble and her intricate headband. Jewels dripped down her famous face, and bodice, decorating her purple two-piece and looking luxurious.

Nicki’s outfit was one for the history books, and she let the pictures do the talking using emojis for her caption.

Nicki Minaj’s diet and willpower

Nicki Minaj hasn’t revealed much about how she has maintained her famous curves.

But on a 2019 episode of Queen Radio, Nicki got spiritual while talking about the power of manifestation and the mind.

Nicki revealed, on her Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, “[I] channeled all of my power, and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life.”

She continued, “I was trying to do this diet, and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

As Nicki’s Carnival pictures showed, Nicki made up her mind and stuck with it.