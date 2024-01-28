Nicki Minaj responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s diss in new song Hiss

Nicki Minaj expressed displeasure with Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song, Hiss by releasing a diss track of her own.

In the song, Megan seems to target Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender when she rapped a line about Megan’s Law, which mandates information disclosure about registered sex offenders by law enforcement.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” she said on the new song, continuing:

“B***h, you a p***y, never finna check me/ Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me,” the Stallion raps on Hiss.

Following the release of the song on January 26, Nicki Minaj went on Instagram Live to give a sneak peek of an unreleased track responding to Megan.

The preview included a reference to the 2020 incident where Canadian rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Lanez’s legal case concluded last year, resulting in his imprisonment.

Nicki Minaj mentions Megan’s deceased mother in vicious response

Minaj previewed a diss track for her Instagram followers in which she mocked Megan being shot in the foot.

“Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki said in the snippet.

The rapper behind Super Bass enjoyed a laugh at her clever wordplay, replaying the sharp track multiple times before taking a dig at Megan for her rapping skills during the live session. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music.”

Nicki then defended her husband and referenced Megan’s late mother on Instagram Live:

“You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f**king love you, and lying on your dead mother.”

According to BET, Megan’s mother died in March 2019 from a longstanding cancerous brain tumor.

When did Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion feud begin?

The rappers seemed to have a friendly rapport until tensions escalated. The pair appeared on the song Hot Girl Summer together in 2019.

In March 2023, XXL Magazine noted Nicki Minaj’s release of Red Ruby Da Sleeze, where she referenced horses in the first verse, sparking speculation among fans.

The lyrics mentioned spending money on horses but expressed reluctance due to Christopher Reeves. Earlier, in September 2022, Minaj suggested on Queen Radio that someone hinted she drank during pregnancy, leading to speculation of a disagreement with Megan, who later denied the claim.