Nicki Minaj puts booty on display in cut-out thong leaving little to the imagination.

Minaj is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Nicki Minaj recently stripped down to a tiny pink bikini after releasing two new songs and music videos this month.

And now the Queen of Rap is back with another thirst trap, this time putting her ample derriere on display in a cut-out thong.

The 39-year-old superstar recently proved she hadn’t aged a day after sharing before and after photos taken 14 years apart.

Nicki Minaj fans, known as Barbz, have a lot to celebrate as she has returned with two hit songs this year as she continues her promotional tour.

Nicki Minaj leaves little to the imagination in black lingerie

The rap star posed in a snap, wearing a skimpy thong in black lingerie set with pink heels.

Minaj posed in an all-pink room and dropped down to give fans a view of her booty on a pink pool table.

She rocked her iconic red hair in a curly-up hairstyle and added minimal pearl jewelry around her neck, ankles, and wrist to accessorize her look.

Nicki shared the photo with her 125 million Instagram followers, adding the following caption.

“Ass so fat it’s B B 🅱️USSIN‼️NickiMinajOfficial.com for this merch & more. 😛,” she wrote along with a plug for her two new singles: Do We Have A Problem? and Bussin both featuring rapper Lil Baby.

The mother of one recently shared a photo where she donned a Burberry outfit, proving she looks just as good with clothes on.

“🅱️urberry— ask Siri, I don’t ever take a loss‼️” she said in the caption.

Nicki Minaj details sex life with her husband

The Pink Friday rapper never shies away from giving details about her sex life. In a recent tweet, Nicki detailed what goes down in the bedroom with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“Last night I did back shots and twerked the whole time to ‘Bussin.’ Dude was losing his mind. Gave me a whole speech afterward. ‘Ooohhh it’s so soft, it’s clappin crazy, Onika I love you so much, everytime I play ‘Bussin’ Ima think about this, yoooooo how [the f**k] you do that’ men stupid,” she wrote in a deleted tweet, according to HotNewHipHop.

This isn’t the first time Minaj has given too much information about her sex life with her husband, with whom she shares a son.

Back in 2019, a Twitter user enquired about how many times the couple makes love, writing, “Nicki probably getting d**k 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3.”

Nicki retweeted it and responded, “3️-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis 😂,” she wrote, according to InTouch Weekly.