Nicki Minaj is pantless with super long hair for designer brand

Nicki Minaj put her best self forward as she stunned in a sexy one-piece for a designer brand show-off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Nicki Minaj took to social media today to share a revealing snap of herself as she promoted some select items from the Burberry brand.

Posing in a Burberry one-piece swimsuit with no pants on, Nicki left her fans speechless as she dominated the social media screen and showed off some insanely long locks simultaneously.

Nicki posed wide-legged in a swimsuit with no pants

Sharing the one-shot snap with her 198 million followers, Nicki proved that she is the queen of style transformations as she sat with her legs spread wide while displaying some super-sleek black locks that hung down to brush against her inner thighs.

Wearing just the sensual one-piece swim attire that had the brand name emblazoned across the chest, the singer of hits such as the Ariana Grande-and-Jessie J-collab Bang Bang got her Monday mood on as she put on the show for her followers to get worked up about on the toughest day of the workweek.

Having been known in her earlier days on the musical scene for sporting some wild looks, namely rocking a variety of vibrantly-hued hairstyles in the vein of fellow singer Lady Gaga‘s younger years, Nicki has kept her appearance more toned-down over time, and her newest Instagram shot was no exception.

Splaying her legs out and pushing her toes against the floor to pop her knees up a bit, Nicki was a vision as she took charge of her hot vibe and tagged the brand she was showing off in her pic.

The singer captioned her shot with “This they funeral. Start the service. Say my name. Make’m NERVOUS 😉.”

Nicki was rumored to be dating Michael B. Jordan four years ago

Although the rapper is a seemingly-happily married woman and mother to a 16-month-old son, it wasn’t too long ago that rumors swirled regarding the star’s love life.

The internet began speculating that Nicki and actor Michael B. Jordan, who recently split from his girlfriend of just one year, Lori Harvey, were an item following Nicki’s acceptance speech for her Female Music Artist of 2018 award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

According to Monsters and Critics, the singer got fans worked up when she mentioned Michael while suggestively implying that the actor might be taking her clothes off later on in the evening.

Naturally, followers of the two stars got excited over the idea that they could be an item; however, evidence was never found to support the theory. Nicki went on to meet and later marry Kenneth Petty.